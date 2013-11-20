By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 20 As the White House tries to
address consumer anger and technical problems tied to President
Barack Obama's healthcare reform, its proposed fixes risk
undermining a key ally in the law's newly established insurance
markets.
Created with $2 billion in government loans, some two dozen
not-for-profit health co-ops are meant to provide consumers with
more choice in the Obamacare exchanges against far larger
players like Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Aetna Inc
.
But they were left out of a meeting between the president
and top insurance executives on Friday to discuss how to allow
Americans to extend existing health policies that are being
canceled for not complying with the law's new requirements.
They also fear that administration efforts to overcome
technical problems with the enrollment website - by allowing
insurers to directly sign up consumers - could put them at a
disadvantage if consumers head to well-known names and skip
comparing prices altogether.
"The co-ops are all feeling some pressure. We have to have
enough enrollment to have good cash flow early in the year,"
said Meritus Health Partners Chief Executive Officer Kathleen
Oestreich, a co-op in Arizona.
Without enough new customers, the co-ops will need more
financial flexibility in the timing for drawing down on their
loans, which are typically based on performance, she said.
The healthcare reform law included co-ops to help create
competition on the exchanges, which the administration has said
is one of the key factors in keeping prices affordable and
making the marketplaces viable in the long term.
The co-ops wrote the White House on Monday, asking the
administration to consider how these insurance "fixes" might
affect their nascent businesses, executives told Reuters.
A few million U.S. health insurance policies are due to be
canceled next year because they do not contain the benefits that
the healthcare reform law requires. This has created a new
political crisis for Obama, who had promised Americans that if
they liked their health plan, they could keep it.
Obama last week said insurers would be allowed to extend
those policies by one year, keeping noncompliant plans alive
into 2015. The administration also reserved the right to offer
further extensions.
The concern for the co-ops is that the large insurers'
existing plans could siphon off some healthy individuals who
were expected to head to the exchanges. These insurers stand to
reap a double benefit, because the government has also pledged
to pay them if their new members through the exchanges turn out
to be sicker than anticipated.
"Incumbent carriers are going to be able to keep in their
other back pocket this good business that they've already signed
up for these noncompliant plans," said John Morrison, president
of the National Alliance of State Health CO-OPs (NASHCO).
"Co-ops on the other hand do not have any preexisting
business or a good book of business in their back pocket, and
their entire underwriting results are going to be based on new
business," he explained.
NOT-FOR-PROFIT MODEL
There are about two dozen not-for-profit health cooperatives
around the country. They have been selling plans on
HealthCare.gov, the error-ridden site run by the federal
government for 36 states, and on some exchanges run by states.
They compete against traditional Blue Cross Blue Shield plans,
which are about half the market, commercial plans like Aetna,
regional insurers and new entrants.
A NASHCO executive spoke by phone with the White House on
Saturday and the group's members talked to each other on Sunday
before sending written documents on Monday, Morrison said.
A White House official said that "the administration has
ongoing outreach to many stakeholders, including co-ops."
In a letter, NASHCO asked that insurers who are keeping
healthy people as customers on one side of their business not be
able to draw down government risk reimbursements on the other.
Co-ops have also asked not to be sidelined as the government
finalizes its plans on how to make it easier for insurers to
directly enroll consumers in subsidized and nonsubsidized
exchange plans.
While the law has allowed insurers to directly enroll
customers in both subsidized and nonsubsidized plans, the
HealthCare.gov problems have made that impossible to do. Co-ops
and big insurers said the government is considering a solution
where they will estimate the subsidies, send the information to
the exchange, and customers will reconcile any under- or
overpayments at tax time.
The co-ops want to be sure that consumers get a chance to
look at a snapshot of competing plans, even if they are
purchasing directly from an insurer's website. That would give
the nonprofits a shot at new customers.
"One concern is that whatever the direct-enrollment strategy
is or whatever platforms they might use to accomplish it, that
there is not an unfair advantage to the large carriers with
either the technology or the brand. There is a need to do direct
compare," Oestreich said.
These new potential hurdles come as Meritus and its peers
are hard-pressed to sign up new members because enrollment has
begun so slowly. Many of these nonprofits rely on HealthCare.gov
to bring in new customers, but last week the government
announced it had signed up only 27,000 people in October.
"We are experiencing a lot of the same challenges that a
lot of health co-ops around the country are experiencing," said
Louisiana Health Cooperative spokesman Jim Pittman, pointing to
the slow pace of enrollment. The co-op has turned to paper
applications and brokers to try to sell its plans, he said.
The New Mexico Health Connections co-op said it got its
first premium payment this week. They have started to spend more
on advertising in local media and even movie theaters.
"We struggle with how much powder do we burn now in
education versus holding it for the spring," said Martin Hickey,
CEO of the co-op.