Nov 30 Most U.S. health insurers last year
would have satisfied the much-disputed spending rules under
President Barack Obama's healthcare reform, according to a new
report by a congressional watchdog agency.
The rules require insurers such as Aetna and
UnitedHealth to spend most of customers' premium
payments on medical care, not administrative costs or profit,
or risk paying patients a rebate.
Since the requirement went into effect in January, a number
of states have sought waivers to get leeway in how fast the
rules go into effect, which they say would keep insurers from
abandoning the individual insurance market.
On Monday, health authorities rejected Louisiana and
Indiana's requests.
The rest of the insurance community continues to grumble
about the rules, which they have said could force companies to
desert some small-group and other niche markets, limiting
options for consumers.
In a report posted online on Wednesday, the Government
Accountability Office looked at the insurance plans in 2010,
before the new rules took effect, and found that at least 64
percent of eligible insurers would comply with the spending
rates.
Insurers use such spending rates, known as medical loss
ratios or MLRs, to set monthly premium rates. In the past, when
insurers spent fewer premium dollars on medical care, investors
could see a possible profit boost. But starting from this year,
that potential profit turns into a consumer rebate.
Seventy-seven percent of insurers in the large group market
and 70 percent of small group insurers would have met or
exceeded the new standards, the GAO found.
The percentage for the individual market was quite a bit
lower at 43 percent. The GAO said insurers in this market had
higher expenses for brokers' commissions and fees than those in
other markets. Brokers can help guide consumers to individual
plans.
The large and small group markets covered 85 percent of
insured Americans in 2010, while the individual market covered
15 percent, according to the GAO report dated October 31.
Under the healthcare law, large group health insurance
plans must allocate at least 85 cents for each dollar they get
from premiums to medical care. Plans for individuals or small
groups must spend 80 cents per dollar.