By Kay Henderson
| DES MOINES, Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa Dec 12 Iowa has reached a
tentative agreement with federal officials on a plan to expand
the number of low-income state residents eligible for Medicaid
under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law, Iowa's
governor said on Thursday.
The two sides have been negotiating for months over the
details of the "Iowa Health and Wellness Plan," which will
eventually offer coverage to more than 150,000 residents.
"This is an Iowa plan that fits the health needs of our
state," Republican Governor Terry Branstad said in a statement.
Iowa is among 26 states and the District of Columbia that
are expanding Medicaid coverage in 2014, according to the Kaiser
Family Foundation, a healthcare policy group.
Expansion of Medicaid, the healthcare program for the poor,
is an important part of Obama's healthcare law, which aims to
ensure that all Americans have access to affordable health
insurance.
Under the agreement, the federal government will pay 100
percent of the costs of the Iowa expansion for three years and
not less than 90 percent thereafter.
On Tuesday, federal officials granted Iowa a waiver for its
version of Medicaid expansion. Branstad had wanted to collect
monthly premiums from newly enrolled recipients but the waiver
forbade the state from collecting money from people with incomes
at or below the poverty line.
Branstad announced on Thursday that the two sides now agreed
that there could be premium contributions for certain plan
members, but details about how this would work were not
immediately available.
Specific final terms of the deal were still being worked out
between the state and the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services, Branstad's statement said. A representative for the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services was not immediately
available for comment.
