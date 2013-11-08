(Recasts with Park asking for delay due to work on website)
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The chief technology officer
for the White House is willing to testify to a powerful
oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, but
Todd Park is still too busy trying to fix the glitch-ridden
Obamacare website to appear, the White House said on Thursday.
Republican Darrell Issa said he wants to hear from Park and
other top Obama administration tech officials next Wednesday
about why HealthCare.gov has performed so poorly, potentially
preventing millions of people from enrolling in new online
health insurance exchanges.
Issa, noting that Park was a "central leader" in the
website's development, asked him to reconsider his decision by
Friday or potentially face a subpoena compelling him to testify.
Park is open to meeting with Issa's staff informally in late
November and would testify at a hearing sometime in the first
two weeks of December, said Donna Pignatelli, the assistant
director for legislative affairs in the White House Office of
Science and Technology Policy.
"Because Mr. Park is currently occupied full time on the
critically important work of improving the website for the
millions of Americans seeking affordable health insurance
options, his testimony needs to be scheduled at a time that is
less disruptive to that work," Pignatelli said in a letter to
Issa.
IT ENTREPRENEUR
Park's precise role in the website's insurance marketplaces
is unclear, although he has been deeply involved in the
round-the-clock effort to try to fix the bugs, occasionally
sleeping on a mat in his office.
Before joining the Obama administration, Park was a
successful healthcare IT developer, steering Athenahealth
through a blockbuster IPO, and helping start another
company, Castlight, which provides data on healthcare costs.
The 40-year-old helped build the original HealthCare.gov
website in 90 days in 2010 when he was chief technology officer
at the Department of Health and Human Services. The website then
provided information about public and private insurance
programs, sorted by zipcode.
Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the House Oversight
panel, chastised Issa for the threat and for ignoring Park's
offer to testify in December.
"I am personally very concerned that the Chairman's actions
may have a direct and negative impact on efforts to fix
HealthCare.gov, which would aggravate the problem rather than
help solve it," Cummings said in a statement.
Issa is a strong critic of the Obama administration. He has
launched a number of probes, including one into the Internal
Revenue Service's scrutiny of conservative groups seeking
tax-exempt status, and a "Fast and Furious" investigation into a
failed U.S. government sting operation involving gun running.
The hearing next week could shed light on what role various
officials played in developing the site's technology. So far,
the project appears to have been spread out among offices and
federal contractors without strong oversight.
Other officials due to appear include Steve VanRoekel, chief
information officer at the White House and Henry Chao, deputy
chief information officer at the Centers for Medicare and
Medicaid Services.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, President
Barack Obama's signature healthcare law, was passed in 2010 and
upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court last year. It requires most
Americans to have health insurance beginning Jan. 1 or pay a
fine.
Republicans see the Democratic president's program as a
costly expansion of government and fear Obamacare is too
complicated and expensive to work.
(Additional reporting By Karey Van Hall; Editing by Xavier
Briand and Ken Wills)