By Jilian Mincer
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 1 A rapid increase in the number
of U.S. women turning to intra-uterine devices to prevent
pregnancy has prompted escalating attacks on the birth control
method from groups that oppose abortion.
The next battle will be at the U.S. Supreme Court, which has
agreed to consider a new religious challenge to contraceptives
coverage under President Barack Obama's healthcare law. Although
the case deals broadly with whether religiously affiliated
groups should be exempt from providing birth control coverage to
their employees, some parties in the case have focused
specifically on IUDs.
IUDs work primarily by preventing sperm from reaching an
egg. But they have come under fire from anti-abortion groups
because, in rare instances, they can prevent a fertilized egg
from implanting in the uterus. Those who believe that life
begins at conception consider blocking implantation to be
terminating a pregnancy rather than preventing pregnancy.
"IUDs are a life-ending device," said Mailee Smith, staff
counsel for the Americans United for Life, which filed an amicus
brief in support of the challenge before the high court. "The
focus of these cases is that requiring any life-ending drug is
in violation of the Religious Freedom Act."
IUD use among U.S. women using contraceptives grew to 10.3
percent in 2012 from 2 percent in 2002, according to the
Guttmacher Institute, making them the fastest growing birth
control method. Their popularity has grown as women recognized
that newer versions of the device don't carry the same safety
risks as a 1970s-era IUD known as the Dalkon Shield.
Now more than 10 percent of U.S. women using contraceptives
use IUDs. Other forms of birth control, such as daily pills, are
on the decline.
Obama's Affordable Care Act has also boosted the use of
intrauterine devices. The law requires insurers to fully cover
birth control, including the entire $800 to $1000 cost for
insertion of an IUD.
Should the high court agree with the plaintiffs and rule
that they are exempt from the coverage, IUDs could become much
more costly for women who work at such organizations, some legal
experts say. As many as 3.5 million people worked at public
charities with religious affiliations, according to 2013 data
from the National Center for Charitable Statistics at The Urban
Institute.
Planned Parenthood, long a target from religious groups for
providing access to abortions, has also become a significant
source of the devices, with IUD use by its patients up 57
percent between 2009 and 2013.
ACCOMMODATION OR EXEMPTION
The Obama administration created an exemption for houses of
worship and some related organizations that object to funding
birth control for employees, but now other types of religiously
affiliated groups want similar waivers.
In 2014, the Supreme Court accepted the position of Hobby
Lobby, a chain of craft stores owned by religious Christians,
ruling that private companies that are closely-controlled could
opt out of contraception coverage based on the owners' beliefs.
Hobby Lobby, among other things, objected to birth control
that could prevent "an embryo from implanting in the womb,"
including two types of IUDs, according to court documents.
The current high court case consolidates seven lawsuits
filed by nonprofit groups with religious affiliations, such as a
colleges and retirement homes run by nuns. The ruling could be
applied to more than 100 similar lawsuits, potentially affecting
hundreds of thousands of women, according to lawyers on both
sides of the issue. Little Sisters of the Poor, one of the
plaintiffs, for example has more than 2,000 employees.
The Obama administration has already allowed such nonprofit
groups an exemption from providing birth control coverage, but
created an accommodation that would still guarantee benefits to
their employees.
Under the accommodation, nonprofits are required to notify
their insurers, plan administrators or the federal Department of
Health and Human Services that they object to the coverage. The
insurance plan then directly offers employees separate
contraceptive coverage. Organizations that fail to give notice
face fines.
The groups that filed the cases now before the Supreme
Court, including Geneva College and Priests for Life, contend
that the notification requirements violate the Religious Freedom
Restoration Act of 1993, which says the government can't burden
religious groups without a compelling reason.
Some of the organizations are challenging coverage for all
forms of birth control while others focus only on methods that
potentially interfere with fertilized eggs, including
the so-called "morning-after pill" and IUDs.
Mark Rienzi, a lawyer with the Becket Fund for Religious
Liberty, which represents the Little Sisters of the Poor, said
that his clients feel that completing the paperwork would make
them complicit in providing birth control. Filing for the
accommodation would still trigger an offer of birth control
coverage from an insurer, he said.
Houses of worship, he pointed out, do not need to complete
paperwork or provide the coverage. "No one takes over their
health plan and uses it to distribute the abortion-inducing
drugs and contraceptives," he said.
No matter what happens next year at the Supreme Court, the
battle over the IUD is likely to continue.
"The stakes are very high," said Aram Schvey, senior policy
counsel at the Center for Reproductive Rights. "We know this
kind of plan is effective. When people aren't burdened by cost,
they choose more expensive, more dependable, longer-lasting
contraceptives, like IUDs."
(Reporting by Jilian Mincer; Editing by Michele Gershberg and
Sue Horton)