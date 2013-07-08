WASHINGTON, July 8 Amid questions about the
future of President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law, the
White House has hired a widely respected policy expert from the
Clinton administration to help coordinate final implementation
of "Obamacare."
Chris Jennings, a lobbyist who spent six years as a senior
adviser to former President Bill Clinton, is among a group of
new healthcare-related staff expected to join the Obama White
House formally later this week, an official said.
The appointment comes at a crucial juncture for Obama's
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
Millions of uninsured Americans are slated to enroll in
subsidized health coverage beginning Oct. 1 through new online
insurance markets in all 50 states. But the administration has
recently delayed an important segment of the roll-out, raising
doubts about implementation at a time of intensifying attack
from Republicans and other foes.
Known for his communications skills and an ability to work
across the partisan divide, Jennings has more than 30 years of
healthcare experience that includes eight years with the Clinton
White House and 10 years as a Senate aide on Capitol Hill.
For the past dozen years, he has headed his own healthcare
lobbying and consulting firm for clients that include labor
unions, AARP and nonprofit groups including the Clinton Global
Initiative.
The administration has been taking on new staff for months
in anticipation of the opening of the exchanges.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)