By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Jan 23 Chris Jennings, a top adviser
to President Barack Obama who played a key role in the
implementation of his signature healthcare law, is leaving the
White House for health and family reasons, administration
officials said on Thursday.
Jennings, a respected healthcare policy adviser in the
Clinton administration, was brought on board last summer before
the flawed rollout of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known
as Obamacare, created one of the biggest political headaches
Obama has faced since entering office.
"Chris served the country at a time when he was needed
most," White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough said in a
statement.
"He will be deeply missed, but we all wish him the best and
know that he will continue to be a key player in health care and
always a champion for quality affordable health care for all
Americans."
An aide who spoke on condition of anonymity blamed a recent
health scare and "other serious family considerations" for
Jennings' departure.
Jennings has more than 30 years of experience in health
policy and served as a senior adviser to President Bill Clinton
for several years.
His arrival at the Obama White House was announced in July
ahead of what proved to be a critical juncture for the law. The
rollout of the program's primary website, HealthCare.gov, became
a disaster as deep technical problems prevented people from
signing up for coverage.
The website has improved since then, and the administration
has brought in other officials to fix the implementation
problems, including former legislative director Phil Schiliro
and John Podesta, a onetime chief of staff to Clinton who now
serves as counselor to Obama.
Associates of Jennings inside and outside the White House
played down the impact of his exit.
"It would concern me more if there were a whole raft of
departures. You're not seeing that," said Dan Mendelson, chief
executive of consultancy Avalere Health and a former colleague
of Jennings in the Clinton administration.
"He helped them a lot before he went into the White House,
and I'm sure he will help them a lot after he leaves."
The aide who spoke on condition of anonymity said Jeanne
Lambrew, another top healthcare adviser, and the rest of the
team would continue to focus on bringing healthcare costs down
and implementing the program in Jennings' absence.
"It has been a great privilege to work with the president
and his incredibly dedicated team on the Affordable Care Act,"
Jennings said in a statement.
"This is the cause of my professional life and I look
forward to making continued contributions to that end."
