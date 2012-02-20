By DAVID CROWDER
| El PASO, Texas
El PASO, Texas Feb 19 The decision by
Susan G. Komen for the Cure to cut, and later restore, funding
for Planned Parenthood did not seem to affect turnout on Sunday
for the first Race for the Cure breast cancer fundraiser held
since the controversy erupted this month.
Organizers in El Paso, Texas, said 11,000 participants
donned running shoes and signature pink T-shirts to race and
walk for Komen, the world's largest breast cancer charity, a
turnout close to the 11,500 or so who took part last year.
The El Paso event was the first for the nonprofit since the
dispute arose over its decision to cut funding to women's health
organization Planned Parenthood.
The national uproar thrust the charity into the middle of
the nation's polarizing debate on abortion, and threats to
protest at Komen's fundraisers led the Race for the Cure
organization to quickly reverse that decision.
"I heard about it and read several articles about it but,
quite honestly, as far as me participating in this event, it
wasn't a problem," said Fernie Ramirez, a 41-year-old safety and
environmental manager said at the start of the race in this
Texas border city.
Komen's races at more than 140 locations worldwide help
drive nearly $420 million in donations annually. The money is
used to fund education efforts, breast cancer research and
screenings.
Turnout for the El Paso race on Sunday was seen as a test
over how deeply the controversy has affected the organization's
grassroots base. Five events are scheduled for March and 12 for
April, according to the Komen website.
Organizers said they were encouraged on Sunday.
"This is a great showing," said Stephanie Flora, the
executive director of Komen's El Paso affiliate.
Flora said the figure of 11,000 participants was
conservative and that final numbers would go higher, given the
long lines of people who turned up to register.
In addition, she pegged the nonregistered crowd at close to
18,000, although a police estimate came in lower at 12,000 to
13,000.
No protesters came and, Flora said, she received no messages
complaining about Komen's initial decision to cut off Planned
Parenthood or the ensuing choice to resume support.
For many of those taking part, the event was deeply personal
and far removed from abortion politics.
Ten-month breast cancer survivor Zulema Salazar said she
came to walk with her sister, while 16 other friends and
relatives they called "Team Salazar" were along to show support.
"I didn't follow Race for the Cure ever before, but now I
will," Salazar said. "I want them to find a cure, and I like the
fact that they give mammograms to people who can't afford it."