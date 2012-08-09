(Corrects year that organization was founded)

AUSTIN, Texas Aug 8 Susan G. Komen for the Cure founder Nancy G. Brinker plans to leave her CEO position as part of a number of leadership changes, but will stay on in a management role, the organization said on Wednesday.

The organization also announced that President Liz Thompson would leave Komen in September and board members Brenda Lauderback and Linda Law were leaving the board.

Brinker, who founded the organization in 1982 after her sister, Susan G. Komen, died of breast cancer, will "move to a new management role focusing on revenue creation, strategy and global growth," the group said in a statement. (Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)