By Roberta Rampton
| WASHINGTON, Sept 13
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Top labor leaders left the
White House on Friday after an hour-long meeting with President
Barack Obama, still looking for a way to address concerns that
"Obamacare" will hurt their members' healthcare plans.
The dispute with unions - traditional allies of Democrats -
as the Obama administration begins to roll out Obama's signature
healthcare reforms is providing political ammunition for
Republicans who want to defund or repeal the law.
Striding down the White House driveway, Richard Trumka and
six other union officials declined to answer detailed questions
from reporters.
"We're continuing to work on problem-solving," said Trumka,
president of the AFL-CIO, the umbrella organization for 57
member unions representing more than 13 million workers.
Trumka said he hoped further discussions would yield
solutions "in the next week," but would go no further.
Earlier this week, AFL-CIO members passed a resolution
calling for significant changes to the healthcare law, stopping
short of asking for its repeal, but exposing the rift between
the labor movement and the Obama administration.
Unions say the law is unfair because lower-income members
who belong to multi-employer healthcare plans common in the
retail, construction and service industries will not be eligible
for subsidies other low-earning workers will qualify for when
buying health insurance on state exchanges beginning on Oct. 1.
"We don't want it repealed, we want it fixed, fixed, fixed,"
said Terry O'Sullivan, president of the Laborers International
Union of North America, in a speech at the union's convention in
Los Angeles on Wednesday.
"But if the Affordable Care Act is not fixed ... then I
believe it needs to be repealed," he said.
NO DOUBLE-DIPPING
Shortly after Friday's White House meeting, the Treasury
Department issued a letter that confirmed that people in
multi-employer healthcare plans could not receive the Obamacare
tax credits to help cover the cost of premiums.
The letter was addressed to Senator Orrin Hatch, the top
Republican on the Finance Committee, who argued earlier this
week that unions should not get special treatment under the law
because members are not taxed on the contributions their
employers make on their behalf.
"Giving union workers exchange subsidies in addition to the
income tax exclusion would be 'double dipping,'" Hatch said.
Hatch also said he was opposed to the idea of making it
easier for the multi-employer plans to be moved on to healthcare
exchanges.
But a senior administration official said that possibility
was still being explored.
"The administration will work with multi-employer plans and
other non-profit plans and encourage them to offer coverage
through the marketplace," the official said, offering no details
about how that might work.
The process would likely be complicated, said Timothy Jost,
an expert on healthcare regulation at Washington and Lee
University's School of Law.
"They would have to be licensed as insurance companies and
be open to anyone who wanted to purchase, and they could not
accept contributions from employers," Jost said.
Healthcare exchanges, set to open on Oct. 1, are trying to
clear a raft of hurdles, both technical and political.
Republicans have said they want to demand concessions on the
healthcare law as a condition for averting a government shutdown
and increasing the government's debt limit.
The conflict between unions and the administration plays
into the political fight. On Friday, the Senate Republican
Conference sent an email to reporters trumpeting a dozen links
to articles about unions' Obamacare complaints.
"You want to have all the allies you can," said Henry Aaron,
a healthcare expert at the Brookings Institution think tank, who
is also on the executive board of the healthcare exchange for
the District of Columbia.
"Not having the unions with you is not good news, from that
standpoint," Aaron said.