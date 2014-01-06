(Adds Supreme Court rejection, paragraphs 17-18)
By Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu
WASHINGTON Jan 6 U.S. Senator Ron Johnson filed
a lawsuit on Monday challenging the way President Barack Obama's
healthcare law is being applied to Congress, part of a larger
Republican strategy to draw attention to what they see as
critical flaws in Obama's signature domestic policy.
Johnson, of Wisconsin, is challenging a U.S. agency decision
allowing the federal government to keep paying part of the costs
of health insurance for U.S. lawmakers and their staffs who must
buy coverage through the Obamacare marketplaces.
He said the decision singled them out for "special
treatment" that other Americans don't get.
The senator's lawsuit was the first salvo fired at Obamacare
from Capitol Hill as lawmakers returned to work after a recess.
More blasts are coming; the House of Representatives
Republican leadership is planning votes later this week aimed at
the security and transparency of the federal government's health
insurance website, HealthCare.gov.
The Affordable Care Act, passed in 2010 and commonly known
as Obamacare, mandated that Americans have health insurance or
pay a penalty, while offering subsidies to help lower-income
people buy it. The law created new online marketplaces where
Americans can shop for and buy insurance, with the goal of
signing up millions of uninsured and underinsured people.
Signups for 2014 insurance coverage began Oct. 1. But
HealthCare.gov was glitch-ridden for much of the first two
months of operation, bolstering the criticisms of Republicans
who have long opposed the ambitious reach and mandates of the
new law.
More than 2 million people have signed up for new private
health plans that took effect on Jan. 1, and people have since
been able to use their new Obamacare coverage.
But Johnson's lawsuit and the upcoming House votes show the
Republicans plan a steady stream of Obamacare criticisms in an
election year in which they hope to gain seats in both houses of
Congress and perhaps take control of the Democratic-run Senate.
Johnson's lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for
the Eastern District of Wisconsin, but he held his news
conference announcing it in a Capitol meeting room.
He said the Obama administration exceeded its legal
authority when the Office of Personnel Management ruled last
year that the government could continue to make employer
contributions to the health insurance plans of 535 U.S.
lawmakers and their staff - even when they purchase coverage
through the new Obamacare online exchanges.
Johnson said this violated the intent of Congress, which was
that Congress would participate in the healthcare exchanges on
the same terms as other Americans.
"I think it's just a basic issue of fairness," he said. "I
really do believe the American people expect, and they have
every right to expect, that members of Congress, the political
class here in Washington, should be fully subject to all the
rules, all the laws that Congress imposses on the rest of
America."
Johnson said that he had refused the employer contribution
for himself and had purchased private healthcare coverage
through a broker in his home state of Wisconsin. He did not know
how many lawmakers had done the same.
"I imagine all my staff members, I think most people here in
Congress and staff did take the employer contribution," he said.
CHALLENGES TO OBAMACARE
The Affordable Care Act has spawned many lawsuits, including
one recently from a group of Roman Catholic nuns over the part
of the law requiring employers to provide insurance policies
covering contraception.
Turning back another legal challenge to Obamacare, U.S.
Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday denied an emergency request
by two physician groups seeking to temporarily block a
regulation requiring doctors to register with the U.S.
government in order to refer patients for Medicare-covered
services.
The regulation, part of Obamacare, was set to take effect on
Monday. Medicare is the government health insurance program for
the elderly and disabled.
Not all Republicans think Johnson's lawsuit is a good move.
Another Wisconsin Republican, U.S. Representative James
Sensenbrenner, said that Johnson's lawsuit was "an unfortunate
political stunt" that would have the effect of driving away good
staff from Congress if it succeeds in court.
"The employer contribution he's attacking is nothing more
than a standard benefit that most private and all federal
employees receive - including the president," Sensenbrenner said
in a statement.
The House was expected to vote on Friday on two bills
related to the Affordable Care Act. One would require consumers
be notified within two days of any breaches of their privacy on
HealthCare.gov, which collects personal data such as names,
birth dates, and email addresses.
Some technology experts have warned that the site has
security flaws, but the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services, which oversaw the launch of HealthCare.gov, says there
have been no successful security attacks on the site.
The other bill would require the government to make weekly
reports to Congress and the public about how many visits to the
website have taken place as well as how many people have
enrolled for coverage, and to list ongoing problems with the
website's functionality.
