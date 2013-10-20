WASHINGTON Oct 20 President Barack Obama is
frustrated by the problems in the rollout of his signature
healthcare reform and the administration intends to fix them,
but the program's real test will not come until early next year,
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Sunday.
Speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press," Lew said the
administration was determined to repair the technical glitches
in the online insurance exchanges that are a central part of the
program known as Obamacare. It launched on Oct. 1.
"I think that there's no one more frustrated than the
president at the difficulty in the website," Lew said. He said
the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "has got plans
to fix this and it has to fix this. It has to be done right."
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act is expected
to provide private health coverage to an estimated 7 million
uninsured Americans through the new online marketplaces that
opened for enrollment in all 50 states on Oct. 1.
But the website Healthcare.gov, the administration's online
portal for consumers in 36 states, was hobbled by technical
problems - including error messages, garbled text and delays
loading pages. Administration officials blame the problems
partly on an unexpectedly high volume of 14.6 million visitors
in its first 10 days.
Republicans in Congress have chastised Obama's top health
adviser, Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius,
for declining their invitation to testify about the glitches to
an oversight panel on Oct. 24.
"It's well past time for the administration to be straight
and transparent with the American people," Republican
Representative Fred Upton, who chairs the House Energy and
Commerce Committee, said in a statement last week.
But many Republicans were criticizing the program long
before its rocky launch. A 16-day partial government shutdown
that ended last week was precipitated by Republican demands to
delay or defund Obamacare.
Lew told "Meet the Press" that the program's test would be
in January, when the actual coverage starts for people who have
enrolled by Dec. 15.
"I think that if we get that right, everyone will regret
that the early weeks were choppy on the website. But the test
is: are people getting coverage and are they getting the care
that they need. And we're confident we're going to be on track
to do that," the treasury secretary said.
Obama said in an interview with National Public Radio on
Oct. 1 that he was prepared for some problems in the early
months of Obamacare as healthcare exchanges were launched.
"There will be a six-month enrollment period. In the first
week, first month, first three months, I would suspect that
there will be glitches. This is 50 states, a lot of people
signing up for something. And there are going to be problems,"
the president told NPR.
(Reporting By Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)