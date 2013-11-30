(Adds background and context)
By Roberta Rampton and Sharon Begley
WASHINGTON Nov 29 The U.S. government said it
would take down the website at the center of President Barack
Obama's healthcare reforms for an extended 11-hour period
overnight on Friday as technology experts push to complete
upgrades by a Nov. 30 deadline.
The website, HealthCare.gov, was supposed to make it easy to
shop for health insurance required by the Obamacare law when it
launched on Oct. 1, but quickly turned into a political disaster
after errors and timelags prevented most people who visited the
site from signing up.
Obama officials tasked with rescuing his signature
initiative pledged that they would have it working well for most
people by Nov. 30.
They had worked on software and hardware upgrades through
the U.S. Thanksgiving week to double its capacity so as many as
50,000 people could shop at the same time on the site.
Just ahead of that self-imposed Saturday deadline, the
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said the website would
be down for an unusually long period, from 9 p.m. EST on Friday
until 8 a.m. EST on Saturday.
"We will be making upgrades to the system and will require
more than our usual four hours to complete," said a Health and
Human Services official.
The agency, which is in charge of the website, has been
taking the site down regularly overnight to make fixes, and will
do so again early on Sunday morning from 1 a.m. EST until 5 a.m.
EST.
HARD TO ASSESS THE FIX
The flopped launch has hurt early enrollment numbers - and
Obama's polling numbers, which have sunk to the lowest level of
his presidency.
"But the good thing about when you're down is that usually
you got nowhere to go but up," Obama said in an interview set to
air late on Friday on ABC Television.
Republicans have said the early failures justify their
opposition to the program. Democrats have put pressure on Obama
to extend deadlines for signing up.
Americans wanting insurance by Jan. 1 have until Dec. 23 to
enroll, and other uninsured Americans have to sign up by March
31, or face penalties.
Several experts told Reuters it will be hard to
independently assess on Saturday whether the site has met the
administration's goals of functioning for most users most of the
time, including handling 50,000 concurrent users.
"There won't be anything you can tell from the outside,"
said Jonathan Wu, an IT expert and co-founder of the consumer
financial website ValuePenguin.
When the site opened for enrollment on Oct. 1, the
widespread failures started with the simple act of trying to
create an account. But now, any remaining problems lie much
deeper within the site, he said.
"We really have no idea what down-the-line-problems still
may exist," including the system for paying insurers when a
consumer enrolls in one of their plans, he said in an interview.
