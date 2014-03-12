(Adds administration veto threat, paragraphs 4 and 14)
By Susan Cornwell
WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. House Republicans said
on Wednesday that they are pushing a plan to delay for five
years the penalties for failing to buy health insurance under
Obamacare, and to use the savings to spare doctors from a steep
cut in Medicare payments.
Delaying until 2019 the financial penalty for not signing up
for health insurance would slow down Obamacare signups and save
the government billions of dollars that would otherwise be paid
out in taxpayer subsidies to enrollees, the Republicans say,
citing Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates.
Democrats derided the idea as a "poison pill." They
complained that House Republicans have tried dozens of times to
change or repeal Obamacare and now proposed another change to a
bipartisan deal making a long-sought repair to the formula used
to determine Medicare payments to physicians.
House Speaker John Boehner confirmed the Republican strategy
when asked about it in a Capitol hallway. When a Reuters
reporter noted that the Democratic-run Senate might not like the
idea, Boehner said, "We'll see." The White House threatened to
veto the legislation.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius
said Wednesday there will be no delay in the penalty for failing
to obtain health coverage this year.
The bipartisan deal to repair the Medicare funding formula
was unveiled with fanfare last month by lawmakers in both
parties and both houses of Congress. The agreement would prevent
a 24 percent cut on April 1 in payments to doctors who
participate in the traditional Medicare plan.
But they did not work out a way to pay for the repair, which
CBO says would cost $138 billion over 10 years. Congressional
aides say there are no serious cross-aisle discussions about how
to come up with the money.
Floor debate over the bill to repair the Medicare formula
could start on Thursday. The proposal to pay for it with a
five-year delay in enforcing the Obamacare individual mandate
penalty was expected to be offered as an amendment. A vote is
planned by Friday, congressional aides said.
Describing the House strategy, Republican Representative Tom
Price said delaying the individual mandate penalty for five
years would raise "just north" of the $138 billion that the CBO
says is needed to pay for permanently fixing the Medicare
funding formula, a payment mechanism called the sustainable
growth rate.
A CBO analysis released on Wednesday said the amendment to
delay the individual mandate penalty until January 2019 would
save $169.5 billion over a decade. Postponing the penalty would
increase the number of people without health insurance by about
13 million people by 2018, resulting in 43 million uninsured,
the analysis said.
Price said the Obama administration had already effectively
delayed the individual mandate penalty by rule for nearly three
years, citing a plan to let people whose health insurance
policies have been canceled to claim hardship exemptions from
the individual mandate penalty until October 2016.
"That gets the resources available to once and for all
repeal the sustainable growth rate (Medicare funding formula),
and replace it with a much more workable formula for physicians
and patients," Price said.
House Democratic whip Steny Hoyer called the Republican plan
a "poison pill" on Tuesday, and the leader of the
Democratic-majority Senate, Harry Reid, said it had "no
credibility."
The White House said President Obama would veto the
legislation if it made it to his desk. A statement said the
administration was committed to reforming Medicare payments, but
"paying for these .... changes by reducing coverage and
increasing costs for millions would reverse progress being made
in making health care affordable and secure for all Americans."
Not all Republicans are in love with the idea.
Representative Tim Huelskamp, a Tea Party favorite, said he
wondered whether postponing the Obamacare individual mandate
penalties would really pay for fixing the Medicare formula.
"I'd have to look at the math ... but I think it would be
completely irresponsible to pass something that is really not
paid for," he said.
