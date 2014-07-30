By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, July 30
WASHINGTON, July 30 Ten months after the botched
rollout of HealthCare.gov, Obamacare's federal health insurance
exchange is still dogged by cost overruns and technology delays
that could hamper enrollment when it resumes in November, a U.S.
watchdog said.
The total cost of HealthCare.gov and its supporting systems
hit $840 million in March, according to a forthcoming report by
the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO). Excerpts
of the report were released on Wednesday by a U.S. House of
Representatives oversight committee.
Part of the cost stems from the federal government's work
with Accenture Plc, the lead contractor for the
HealthCare.gov website. The value of that contract soared more
than 92 percent in less than six months, from $91 million in
January to more than $175 million by early June, a GAO
investigation found.
The GAO report blamed cost increases on lax oversight, the
complexity of the system and the need to rework technology.
Multiple failures caused HealthCare.gov to crash during its Oct.
1 debut, hampering early enrollment for benefits under President
Barack Obama's healthcare law and prompting a congressional
investigation.
The administration spent weeks repairing the site, helping
more than 5 million people use it to sign up for coverage in
2014. It has since changed many of the contractors that worked
on the initial website.
The overall cost of developing the federal marketplace,
which helps consumers in 36 states sign up for subsidized
private health insurance, nearly quadrupled to $209 million by
last February from $56 million in September 2011, GAO said. The
cost of developing a related federal data hub jumped from $30
million to $85 million.
Meanwhile, large segments of the marketplace system still
remain unbuilt, including a financial management system to
automate payments of federal subsidies to health insurers that
is due to be completed in December.
A senior official with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services, part of the Department of Health and Human Services
and the government's lead agency on Obamacare implementation,
said it has taken steps to tighten contractor oversight. But the
GAO said inconsistent oversight had led CMS officials to
inappropriately authorize more than $30 million in contractor
spending.
The GAO report is not due to be released until early
Thursday, ahead of a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee
hearing on implementation of Obama's Affordable Care Act. GAO
acquisition and sourcing management director William Woods is
scheduled to testify.
Enrollment for 2015 health coverage is scheduled to open on
Nov. 15.
"Unless CMS improves contract management and adheres to a
structured governance process, significant risks remain that
upcoming open enrollment periods could encounter challenges,"
Woods said in written testimony.
Despite concerns about the performance of HealthCare.gov's
former lead contractor, CGI Federal, CMS was able to
withhold only about 2 percent of the contractor's fees paid.
That was partly because CGI Federal's contract allowed for
payment even when work was not completed.
