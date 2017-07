WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - Senator John McCain, a senior U.S. Republican, predicted on Sunday that the bill to roll back Obamacare would likely fail in the Senate if put to a vote.

“My view is that it's probably going to be dead," McCain said on the CBS program, "Face the Nation." (Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Caren Bohan; Editing by James Dalgleish)