BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 3 The U.S. House of Representatives has scheduled a vote for Thursday on a Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Wednesday, adding that he believes the party has enough support to pass the legislation. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.