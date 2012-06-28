(Adds CNN statement)
By Samuel P. Jacobs
WASHINGTON, June 28 Sometimes, breaking news
requires a little fixing.
The antique traditions of the U.S. Supreme Court collided
with the now-now-now news media on Thursday, resulting in chaos
and chagrin as two U.S. cable television networks wrongly
reported that the heart of President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare law had been overturned by the nation's highest
court.
The erroneous initial reports came as journalists and
amateur legal analysts everywhere rushed to extract a clear
headline from 193 pages of complicated legal opinion from the
Supreme Court.
"Wow, that's a dramatic moment," CNN's Wolf Blitzer told
television viewers shortly after 10:00 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).
Beneath Blitzer's picture, CNN flashed the source of the
drama: "SUPREME CT. KILLS INDIVIDUAL MANDATE," a reference to
the law's requirement that most Americans buy health insurance.
"The justices have gutted, Wolf, the centerpiece provision
of the healthcare law," announced CNN's chief national
correspondent John King.
Fox News Channel had a similar instant reaction.
"We have breaking news here on the Fox News Channel," anchor
Bill Hemmer said. "The individual mandate has been ruled
unconstitutional."
Fox flashed a banner on the screen: "Supreme Court finds
healthcare individual mandate unconstitutional."
Meanwhile, at 10:07 a.m., several news organizations
reported that the law had been upheld.
After their initial reports, CNN and Fox News reversed
course, correcting their first, hasty readings of the ruling -
but not before a few Republican members of the House of
Representatives, who are deeply opposed to the law, reacted to
the false reports.
"Let Freedom Ring," Republican Representative Dennis Ross of
Florida wrote in a Twitter message. "Individual Mandate ruled
unconstitutional."
At least six House Republicans deleted celebratory messages
on Twitter after hearing that the cable networks' reports were
wrong, according to the Sunlight Foundation, a group that
promotes government transparency.
They weren't the only ones fooled.
Outside the Oval Office, President Barack Obama was watching
the same errant news reports when White House counsel Kathryn
Ruemmler, having read a report online, told him that the law
actually had been upheld, senior administration officials said.
'AN EXTRAORDINARY TURN'
This is not the first time television networks have stumbled
as they raced to be a few seconds ahead in reporting a court
ruling.
In 2004, the CNBC and MSNBC cable channels initially botched
the verdict in the Martha Stewart insider trading case, creating
similar confusion on air.
Election coverage has famously caused misfires, too. During
the 2000 presidential election, networks declared Democrat Al
Gore the winner in Florida. The Supreme Court eventually
resolved a vote recount dispute in Florida in favor of
Republican George W. Bush, handing him the presidency.
CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Chief Justice John
Roberts' explanation of the court's ruling had contributed to
the confusion.
"It was an extraordinary turn of events because five minutes
into Chief Justice Roberts' opinion, (if) you would have asked
anyone in that room whether this law was going to be held
unconstitutional, I think we all would have said yes," Toobin
told viewers.
"CNN regrets that it didn't wait to report out the full and
complete opinion regarding the mandate. We made a correction
within a few minutes and apologize for the error," the network
said in a statement.
Fox blamed confusing reports for its initial coverage.
"Fox reported the facts as they came in," Fox Executive Vice
President Michael Clemente said in a statement.
(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason.; Editing by David Lindsey
and Christopher Wilson)