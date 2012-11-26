* Study sees 3 percent rise in state Medicaid costs
* States with generous Medicaid programs could expect
savings
* Cost experiences seen differing across geographic regions
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, Nov 26 President Barack Obama's $1
trillion plan to expand Medicaid would raise state costs by only
3 percent and extend health coverage to more than 21 million
low-income people as part of the new healthcare reform law, a
study said on Monday.
The report released by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family
Foundation said states would spend an extra $76 billion over the
next decade to implement the Medicaid expansion, or 2.9 percent
more than they would without the reform law. The federal
government would fork out more than $950 billion to cover nearly
all of the costs, the study said.
The findings point to considerable geographic differences,
with states in New England and the Middle Atlantic region that
already offer generous Medicaid services saving money on the
expansion while those in the South and Southeast facing Medicaid
cost increases of up to 11 percent.
At least eight Republican governors have rejected the
Medicaid expansion as too costly since the U.S. Supreme Court
allowed states to opt out in June. The study's authors described
the costs increase for states as "modest", compared with huge
federal outlays and savings that would result from reducing the
cost of caring for the uninsured.
Released as states are mulling whether to participate in the
expansion, the study said states which join the expansion would
see an incremental Medicaid cost increase of only 0.3 percent
given that spending could be expected to rise anyway as a result
of reforms required regardless of participation.
"The key finding is that the additional state cost from the
Medicaid expansion is pretty small," said John Holahan of the
Urban Institute, a study co-author.
"It's hard to conclude anything other than that this is
pretty attractive and should be pretty hard -- eventually -- for
states to walk away from," he said.
The Medicaid expansion is a main provision of the Patient
Protection and Affordable Care Act, which would extend coverage
to more than 30 million uninsured Americans through Medicaid as
well as new state insurance marketplaces, known as healthcare
exchanges.
The expansion would provide Medicaid benefits to people
earning up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level, which
the study equated to $15,415 a year for an individual or $26,344
for a family of three.
The federal government would pay 93 percent of coverage
costs on average over the next 10 years. Washington currently
pays less than 60 percent of Medicaid costs, which are jointly
funded with the states.
The cost of the new Medicaid program depends on how many
people would qualify in each state and how big an increase in
services would be required.
The study said that eight states could expect to see savings
from the higher federal share of costs. About half would see
their costs increase by 5 percent or less, while the remainder
could see cost increases of 5 percent to 11 percent.