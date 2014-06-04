WASHINGTON, June 4 Six million people have
enrolled in government healthcare programs for the poor,
including Medicaid, since the launch of Obamacare health
insurance enrollment on Oct. 1, the Obama administration said on
Wednesday.
The total, which includes 1.1 million people who enrolled in
April alone, does not indicate specifically how many people have
gained coverage through the Affordable Care Act's expansion of
Medicaid, a program run by states but overseen by the federal
government.
But the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said
enrollment in states that have expanded Medicaid grew much
faster than in other states -- 15.3 percent, vs. 3.3 percent in
states that have not expanded the program.
Enrollment figures including existing Medicaid programs and
the Children's Health Insurance Program, which provides coverage
for children from families who earn too much to qualify for
Medicaid but still cannot afford private coverage.
President Barack Obama's signature domestic policy, the law
known as Obamacare, was designed to extend health coverage to
millions of uninsured Americans through subsidized private
health insurance and by expanding Medicaid to people with
incomes of up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level, or
$15,521 for an individual and $31,721 for a family of four.
More than 8 million people have enrolled in private health
insurance through Obamacare marketplaces set up in all 50
states, according to administration officials.
In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed states to opt out of
the Medicaid expansion. Since then, about half of states have
moved to expand coverage to the poor while another four are
debating the possibility. The remainder have not moved forward,
often because of Republican opposition to Obamacare.
