July 12 A growing number of U.S. Republican governors who opposed President Barack Obama's healthcare law say they will not implement its expansion of the Medicaid program for the poor, hoping November elections will give their party enough power to repeal the overhaul.

Five Republican governors have said publicly they will refuse the broader eligibility criteria that aim to provide insurance to an additional 16 million Americans nationwide. At least four are leaning toward the same action, and the remaining 20 have not declared their intentions.

The U.S. Supreme Court last month upheld the U.S. healthcare overhaul, but allowed states to opt out of the provision for Medicaid, which is jointly funded by federal and state governments and represents the biggest spending item in most state budgets. Some state officials are worried about a rise in Medicaid costs in the wake of the ruling.

While it is still too early to tell what states will ultimately do once the full law goes into effect in 2014, here is a breakdown of what states have said so far about expanding their Medicaid programs:

OPTING OUT

Five Republican governors have said publicly that they plan to opt out of expanding the Medicaid program. All five were part of the 26-state legal challenge to the 2010 health law that brought it to the Supreme Court.

Florida: Governor Rick Scott said in a statement the healthcare law would not aid economic growth in his state "and since Florida is legally allowed to opt out, that's the right decision for our citizens."

Louisiana: "Every governor's got two critical decisions to make. One is do we set up these exchanges, and secondly, do we expand Medicaid. And no, in Louisiana we're not doing either one of those things," Governor Bobby Jindal said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Mississippi: "Governor (Phil) Bryant has no intention of expanding Medicaid. ... Total estimated cost to the state for the first three years of Medicaid expansion is $110 million. Simply put, Mississippi cannot afford a Medicaid expansion," said Mick Bullock, the governor's press secretary.

South Carolina: "We simply can't support this. We are not going to jam more South Carolinians into a broken program, a program that stifles innovation, discourages personal responsibility, and encourages fraud, abuse and over-use of services - and that, by the way, costs us billions of dollars," Governor Nikki Haley wrote in an op-ed in "The Post and Courier."

Texas: "I oppose both the expansion of Medicaid as provided in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the creation of a so-called 'state' insurance exchange, because both represent brazen intrusions into the sovereignty of our state," Governor Rick Perry said in a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

LEANING AGAINST EXPANSION

Republican governors in four states have said they are probably not going to expand Medicaid.

Iowa: "If we were to expand, 150,000 Iowans would be forced onto Medicaid at a cost of nearly $1 billion. Federal funding is not guaranteed, and can't be, given Congress can't be obligated to fund this expansion in future years. ... it would be irresponsible to put Iowans on the hook for a potential $1 billion tax increase should they fail to provide funding," Governor Terry Branstad said in a statement.

Nebraska: "The bottom line is the unfunded Medicaid expansion will ultimately cost the State of Nebraska hundreds of millions of dollars. Furthermore, the federal government has a history of not fulfilling their financial commitment. ... My position is very clear - Nebraska can't afford an unfunded Medicaid expansion," Governor Dave Heineman wrote to Nebraska's state senators.

Nevada: "To opt in to that program would mean that I would have to look at cutting education and at other, what I think, are untenable outcomes," Governor Brian Sandoval said in a recent interview with the political show "Nevada Newsmakers." "So as I sit here today, it wouldn't be my intention to opt in."

New Jersey: "Medicaid is pretty well expanded in our state already because of the legacy of previous Democratic governors so I don't think there is a lot more for us to do in New Jersey in that regard," Governor Chris Christie said on a Fox News "Fox and Friends" interview.

LEANING TOWARDS EXPANSION

These four states are planning to expand Medicaid but have not decided for sure: Arkansas, Delaware, Oregon and Rhode Island.

DEFINITELY EXPANDING MEDICAID

The District of Columbia and the following 10 Democratic states said they plan to expand Medicaid, or have already done so: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Washington.

STILL DECIDING

The following 27 states have not decided what they are doing; many are planning to wait until after the November elections: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.