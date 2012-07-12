July 12 A growing number of U.S. Republican
governors who opposed President Barack Obama's healthcare law
say they will not implement its expansion of the Medicaid
program for the poor, hoping November elections will give their
party enough power to repeal the overhaul.
Five Republican governors have said publicly they will
refuse the broader eligibility criteria that aim to provide
insurance to an additional 16 million Americans nationwide. At
least four are leaning toward the same action, and the remaining
20 have not declared their intentions.
The U.S. Supreme Court last month upheld the U.S. healthcare
overhaul, but allowed states to opt out of the provision for
Medicaid, which is jointly funded by federal and state
governments and represents the biggest spending item in most
state budgets. Some state officials are worried about a rise in
Medicaid costs in the wake of the ruling.
While it is still too early to tell what states will
ultimately do once the full law goes into effect in 2014, here
is a breakdown of what states have said so far about expanding
their Medicaid programs:
OPTING OUT
Five Republican governors have said publicly that they plan
to opt out of expanding the Medicaid program. All five were part
of the 26-state legal challenge to the 2010 health law that
brought it to the Supreme Court.
Florida: Governor Rick Scott said in a statement the
healthcare law would not aid economic growth in his state "and
since Florida is legally allowed to opt out, that's the right
decision for our citizens."
Louisiana: "Every governor's got two critical decisions to
make. One is do we set up these exchanges, and secondly, do we
expand Medicaid. And no, in Louisiana we're not doing either one
of those things," Governor Bobby Jindal said on NBC's "Meet the
Press."
Mississippi: "Governor (Phil) Bryant has no intention of
expanding Medicaid. ... Total estimated cost to the state for
the first three years of Medicaid expansion is $110 million.
Simply put, Mississippi cannot afford a Medicaid expansion,"
said Mick Bullock, the governor's press secretary.
South Carolina: "We simply can't support this. We are not
going to jam more South Carolinians into a broken program, a
program that stifles innovation, discourages personal
responsibility, and encourages fraud, abuse and over-use of
services - and that, by the way, costs us billions of dollars,"
Governor Nikki Haley wrote in an op-ed in "The Post and
Courier."
Texas: "I oppose both the expansion of Medicaid as provided
in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and the
creation of a so-called 'state' insurance exchange, because both
represent brazen intrusions into the sovereignty of our state,"
Governor Rick Perry said in a letter to the U.S. Department of
Health and Human Services.
LEANING AGAINST EXPANSION
Republican governors in four states have said they are
probably not going to expand Medicaid.
Iowa: "If we were to expand, 150,000 Iowans would be forced
onto Medicaid at a cost of nearly $1 billion. Federal funding is
not guaranteed, and can't be, given Congress can't be obligated
to fund this expansion in future years. ... it would be
irresponsible to put Iowans on the hook for a potential $1
billion tax increase should they fail to provide funding,"
Governor Terry Branstad said in a statement.
Nebraska: "The bottom line is the unfunded Medicaid
expansion will ultimately cost the State of Nebraska hundreds of
millions of dollars. Furthermore, the federal government has a
history of not fulfilling their financial commitment. ... My
position is very clear - Nebraska can't afford an unfunded
Medicaid expansion," Governor Dave Heineman wrote to Nebraska's
state senators.
Nevada: "To opt in to that program would mean that I would
have to look at cutting education and at other, what I think,
are untenable outcomes," Governor Brian Sandoval said in a
recent interview with the political show "Nevada Newsmakers."
"So as I sit here today, it wouldn't be my intention to opt in."
New Jersey: "Medicaid is pretty well expanded in our state
already because of the legacy of previous Democratic governors
so I don't think there is a lot more for us to do in New Jersey
in that regard," Governor Chris Christie said on a Fox News "Fox
and Friends" interview.
LEANING TOWARDS EXPANSION
These four states are planning to expand Medicaid but have
not decided for sure: Arkansas, Delaware, Oregon and Rhode
Island.
DEFINITELY EXPANDING MEDICAID
The District of Columbia and the following 10 Democratic
states said they plan to expand Medicaid, or have already done
so: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland,
Massachusetts, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, Washington.
STILL DECIDING
The following 27 states have not decided what they are
doing; many are planning to wait until after the November
elections: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho,
Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan,
Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Carolina,
North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah,
Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.