By Daniel Kelley
| PHILADELPHIA, Sept 13
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 13 Governor Tom Corbett is
expected to propose early next week that Pennsylvania extend
Medicaid benefits to more low-income residents, likely helping
them purchase private insurance using Medicaid funds, a
Republican state representative said on Friday.
State Representative Gene DiGirolamo, chairman of the House
Human Services Committee, Corbett's proposal probably will look
similar to plans in Iowa and Arkansas, other states where
officials have resisted the outright expansion of the Medicaid
program under President Barack Obama's healthcare reform law.
The model these states are considering would allow them to
extend health coverage to more of their poor when the law takes
full effect on Jan. 1. Such plans require a waiver from the U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services.
"The people covered by the expansion are people with no
disposable income to buy private insurance," DiGirolamo said.
"These people will still be out there, and their only
alternative is the ER."
Corbett spokeswoman Lynn Lawson says that the administration
has begun meeting with legislators this week to explain the
proposal, but provided no details.
Corbett "has been very clear about the need for reform," the
governor's office said in a statement. "There are a number of
interesting options under review and consideration as he
develops a plan that ensures quality and accessibility for all
Pennsylvanians. He will have more to say on this issue sometime
next week."
Corbett had long opposed the Medicaid expansion. But local
organizations, including hospitals, have pressured elected
officials not to forfeit the additional federal funds that come
with extending the program. Twenty-six states have so far
refused to expand Medicaid under "Obamacare."
The Hospital and Health System Association of Pennsylvania
estimates that roughly 350,000 low income, non-elderly state
residents would be covered by the Medicaid expansion outlined in
the new law.
HHS, which has sought to keep an open door to states that
initially rejected Medicaid expansion, said it was "eager" to
work with Pennsylvania on coverage options.
"HHS is committed to supporting state flexibility, within
the confines of the law," the department said in a statement.
Under Obama's 2010 Patient Protection and Affordable Care
Act, as many as 9 million Americans are expected to obtain
health coverage next year by raising the income threshold for
Medicaid eligibility to 138 percent of the federal poverty level
in states that accept the expansion.
The federal government will cover the entire cost of new
beneficiaries for the first three years, and then lower its
participation to 90 percent over the remaining decade.
Uninsured people with higher incomes will be able to shop
for subsidized private insurance in new online marketplaces
being set up in each state under the law.