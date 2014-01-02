CHICAGO Jan 2 Expanding access to Medicaid, a
major plank of President Barack Obama's health reform law, could
increase emergency room visits by people on the healthcare
program for the poor rather than decrease them, results of a
study published on Thursday suggest.
A unique experiment in Oregon in which residents were
randomly given Medicaid insurance cards, showed their visits to
the emergency room increased by 40 percent, a sobering statistic
as many states face an influx of new Medicaid patients under the
new law.
The study, published in the journal Science, suggests simply
providing insurance coverage to low-income Americans will not be
enough to curb their use of emergency rooms, which for many has
been the only place they can turn when health problems become
acute and more costly to treat.
The research, based on records from thousands of emergency
room visits, did not shed light on why ER visits increased.
Opponents of the Affordable Care Act seized on the study as
evidence that the law will lead to higher costs for the
healthcare system rather than save money over time.
The law, popularly known as Obamacare, allows states to
expand Medicaid to millions more of their residents. Coverage
under the new criteria, which have been adopted in some form by
26 states, took effect on Jan. 1.
The Obama administration estimated in September that
Medicaid enrollment will increase by 8.7 million in 2014, nearly
all as a result of the Obamacare expansion.
The findings seem to counter Obama's assurances that his
medical coverage overhaul will ease pressure on emergency rooms
and suggest ER spending could increase by half a billion dollars
per year, said Michael Cannon, a healthcare expert at the
libertarian Cato Institute in Washington.
CHANGING BEHAVIOR
Cannon based that estimate on the study authors' estimate
that Medicaid increases annual spending in the emergency
department by about $120 per covered individual.
Dr David Ansell, chief medical officer of Rush University
Medical Center, which serves low-income patients from Chicago's
West and South sides, said he was not surprised by the findings,
noting that the uninsured have been "trained" to turn to the
emergency department for care.
"We will change behavior when we change people's
experiences. It will take time," he said.
Some proponents of Medicaid expansion say the coverage will
encourage people to first seek care with primary care doctors,
who can help identify health problems with preventive screenings
and manage chronic ailments, reducing the need for high-cost
care in an emergency department.
"What we find is that Medicaid increases emergency
department use," said study lead author Sarah Taubman of the
National Bureau of Economic Research, a non-partisan research
group based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
To study this issue, Taubman and colleagues turned to the
Oregon Health Insurance Experiment, a study in which the state
randomly picked a group of low-income adults to receive
insurance coverage under its Medicaid program.
Taubman's team examined emergency room records for roughly
25,000 low-income adults in the Portland area over a period of
18 months. Of those, 9,626 were selected to receive Medicaid and
15,020 served as a control group.
They found that among people who got Medicaid, emergency
department visits per person went up by 0.4 percent over 18
months compared with similar uninsured individuals.
"It's an increase of about 40 percent," Taubman said.
Taubman said the lottery gives a rare opportunity to study
the policy change using a randomized trial, an especially
rigorous type of study, lending added confidence in the
findings.
The findings "explode the myth that health insurance access
will reduce the strain on emergency services," a major driver of
healthcare spending in the United States, Raymond Fishman of
Columbia Business School wrote in an accompanying commentary
published in the same journal.
Twenty-five mostly Republican-run states have rejected the
Medicaid expansion, arguing that the initially generous federal
subsidies to the states will taper off and leave them with a
huge healthcare bill.