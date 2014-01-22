NEW YORK Jan 22 More than 6.3 million Americans
were deemed eligible for government healthcare plans for the
poor since the Oct. 1 launch of President Barack Obama's
healthcare law through December, federal officials reported on
Wednesday.
The swelling rolls for Medicaid and the Children's Health
Insurance Program (CHIP) reflect both an expansion of Medicaid
under Obama's Affordable Care Act (ACA) and what healthcare
policy analysts call an "out-of-the-woodwork effect," in which
people who heard about Obamacare sought to obtain health
insurance and discovered that they had qualified for Medicaid
even before the law expanded eligibility.
"We have people who for the first time will have some health
security that they never had before," Kathleen Sebelius,
secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said
of the Medicaid numbers at the winter meeting of the U.S.
Conference of Mayors in Washington, D.C.
It was not clear how much credit goes to the healthcare law,
however.
"What many people don't read far enough to learn is that
this number also can include people in some states who are
eligible under pre-expansion -- the woodwork effect -- and whose
Medicaid enrollment was simply renewed," said Matt Salo,
executive director of the National Association of Medicaid
Directors.
The 6.3 million people determined eligible for Medicaid or
CHIP last fall swamps the 2.2 million people who had purchased
private health insurance on the state-based Obamacare
marketplaces that launched on Oct. 1. The ACA also raised the
income threshold for Medicaid eligibility to 138 percent of the
federal poverty level, or $15,856 for a single person.
A Supreme Court decision in 2012 allowed each U.S. state to
decide whether to accept the expansion. So far, 25 states have
reached an agreement with the administration to do so. Prior to
the ACA, just over 60 million Americans were covered by
Medicaid.
In December alone, 2.3 million individuals were determined
eligible to enroll in Medicaid or CHIP, an increase of over 20
percent from November, according to the report from the Centers
for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the lead Obamacare
agency. About 1.2 million of these were in the 25 states (and
the District of Columbia) already expanding Medicaid, and just
over 1 million were in the 25 states that have not.
The CMS figures refer to the number of people that meet
Medicaid eligibility rather than actual enrollment in the
program due to the troubled HealthCare.gov website, which is run
by the federal government to serve Obamacare sign-ups in 36
states.
For months, the website did not correctly transmit
information that applicants are eligible for Medicaid to their
state Medicaid program. The state offices do the actual
enrollment, and have been scrambling to send out tens of
thousands of letters to residents to actually enroll them, the
Washington Post reported this month.
At the same time, the national figures mirror what many of
the Medicaid-expansion states have reported. In California, for
instance, 625,000 individuals have gained coverage through
private policies purchased on the state's Obamacare exchange,
Covered California, while 1.2 million enrolled in Medi-Cal, the
state's Medicaid program.
The websites through which people can shop for insurance
under Obamacare are required to have what the Obama
administration calls a "no wrong door" policy, meaning that even
if people went to their state's exchange expecting to buy
private insurance, the site would determine if they were instead
eligible for Medicaid or CHIP, which generally charge zero
premiums.
Several states have gone beyond that, seeking out
Medicaid-eligible people by contacting those who receive food
stamps or other benefits that indicate they have very low
incomes.