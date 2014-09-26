(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Medicaid expansion key part of Obama's healthcare reform
* Washington money, flexibility encouraging holdout states
* Up to 12 states could join expansion by early 2015
By David Morgan
HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania, Sept 26 President
Barack Obama's plan to extend health coverage to millions of
poor Americans remains highly contentious, yet it is gaining
momentum among several initially reluctant states where
financial pragmatism is trumping ideology.
Up to a dozen states, including several led by Republicans,
could move forward with plans to expand coverage under Medicaid
after the November elections. They take their cue from
Pennsylvania and other states that have won Washington's
approval to add commercial innovations to the 50-year-old
government program to make it more palatable to conservatives.
Obama's original idea of using tax money to expand Medicaid
has long been a hot button for Republicans who portray the whole
Obamacare healthcare overhaul as a form of socialism encroaching
on American values of free enterprise and self-reliance. Texas
Governor Rick Perry once said expanding Medicaid would be
similar to "adding a thousand people to the Titanic."
But two things have led to a change of heart for some
Republican politicians.
Most of the 27 states that are already expanding the program
have begun to reap billions in federal subsidies for insurers,
hospitals and healthcare providers, putting politicians
elsewhere under intense pressure to follow suit.
As demonstrated by Pennsylvania's deal with Washington, the
Obama administration has also proved willing to accept tweaks
that give the private sector a greater role in providing
healthcare and place new responsibilities on beneficiaries.
All of that has got as many as nine states talking to the
administration about potential expansion terms, with the
possibility of up to three more joining the fray depending on
November's election outcomes. As a result, there could be even
more pressure on Republican states that have opted out,
providing critical mass for an initiative central to Obamacare.
Heading into the final two years of his presidency, Obama
wants to cement his legacy, a big part of which is his pledge to
reduce the number of uninsured Americans.
NEW WAVE
"Pennsylvania's the leading edge of what could be a new wave
of expanding states," said Deborah Bachrach, a Medicaid expert
at the law and consulting firm Manatt, Phelps & Phillips.
"This would marginalize the non-expansion states to the
considerable detriment of their citizens and put pressure on
those who oppose expansion," she said.
Some states with Republican governors, such as Indiana, are
negotiating with Washington for agreements that could pass
political muster with conservatives back home. Others such as
North Carolina, South Dakota and Wyoming are exploring options.
In Florida, Wisconsin and Maine, the outcome of the Nov. 4
election could bring a shift on Medicaid if Democrats win
gubernatorial races there.
Administration officials have said they are committed to
working with all states to expand the scheme and noted that the
number of the uninsured has declined much more in states that
have expanded Medicaid coverage.
A possible new wave of expansion comes as prospects for the
broad Obamacare reform are also looking up. After a rocky start
a year ago, research suggests that more than 10 million people
have gained health coverage under the law.
But that momentum could get lost if Republicans win control
of the U.S. Senate and begin pressuring Obama to scale back the
reform.
Pennsylvania's turbulent journey into the Medicaid fold
offers a possible template for others, including the possibility
of a political reversal if Republican Governor Tom Corbett loses
his reelection bid. In polls, he is well behind Democratic
challenger Tom Wolf, who favors expanding Medicaid and keeping
its traditional structure intact.
Corbett, who took part in a Supreme Court challenge to the
Medicaid expansion, had opposed enlarging a government program
without substantial change. A pro-Medicaid coalition of more
than 100 groups responded with intense lobbying during the
budget approval process in early 2013.
"We had advocacy days, drive-ins, invited lawmakers in to
talk about what's important, encouraged people to talk to their
local chambers of commerce and organized educational
opportunities," said Paula Bussard, policy chief at the Hospital
& Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania, which represents 250
institutions.
A study by the RAND Corp predicted a $3 billion economic
boost and the creation of 35,000 jobs - big advantages for a
state that has struggled for decades to make up for jobs lost
from the decline of the coal and steel industries.
Corbett met in Washington with former U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius in April 2013 and a year of
intensive talks followed.
Pennsylvania won approval for only a handful of the two
dozen innovations it sought, such as permission to offer
benefits through private insurers and impose premium charges on
beneficiaries who earn more than the federal poverty level.
The program will also include incentives for beneficiaries
to practice healthy behavior including screenings and set
benefit packages according to commercial standards.
Pennsylvania officials say that while a compromise proved
possible, that did not mean convergence in political positions.
"The administration comes from a different philosophical
background," said Jennifer Branstetter, Corbett's policy chief.
"They want to make sure that the program's there for everybody.
And we want to make sure it's there if you need it."
Other Republican-led states hope the Obama administration
will allow even greater flexibility.
"The hope is that they'll be less interested in the purity
of their original vision and be more interested in cutting deals
to get some of these things done," said Tony Venhuizen,
spokesman for South Dakota's Republican Governor Dennis
Daugaard, who has been open to a Medicaid expansion.
In some states, pro-expansion politicians are trying to win
conservative support by pushing market-based innovations that
over time could trim the cost of traditional Medicaid.
"Eventually, they could meld together," said Nebraska
Senator Kathy Campbell, a Republican who has helped lead
discussions with Washington.
But while the turning tide on Medicaid bodes well for
Obamacare, Republicans refuse to concede any points in the
ideological battle around the healthcare model.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Caren Bohan and Tomasz
Janowski)