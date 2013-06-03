June 3 Moody's Investors Service said on Monday
that a recent ruling granting California the right to cut the
state's Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal, is credit negative
for all California hospitals, but positive for the state.
In 2011, the state enacted a 10 percent reduction in
Medi-Cal reimbursements, but some Medi-Cal providers sued and
got an injunction delaying the start of the cuts. The Ninth U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the legality of the cuts in a
May 24 ruling.
California will apply the cuts retroactively from 2011 and
will reduce future payments to physicians over the next four
years, leading to about a 15 percent rate reduction in Medi-Cal.
Medicaid is a healthcare program for the poor that states
operate with reimbursements from the federal government. It is
becoming a budget buster for many states - in fiscal 2012 it
consumed 24 percent of total state spending.
The circuit court ruling effectively upholds a state's right
to change the amounts it reimburses physicians for Medicaid,
Moody's said, and that will give California "additional
budgetary flexibility in addition to the modest cost savings."
"The appeals court's ruling demonstrates that states can
change Medicaid reimbursements unilaterally," it said.
Healthcare providers in California had argued the lower
payments would prompt physicians to drop out of Medi-Cal and
threaten the health of enrollees. Moody's emphasized that the
cuts only affect physician reimbursements and would not reduce
funds sent directly to hospitals.
Moody's has had a negative outlook on the not-for-profit
hospitals that serve low-income patients for five years.