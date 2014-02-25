CHICAGO Feb 25 Increased attention given to
patients in primary care practices organized into so-called
medical homes may not improve quality of care or reduce health
costs as reformers of the U.S. healthcare system had hoped,
researchers said on Tuesday.
Thousands of primary care doctors in the United States are
revamping their practices based on this new medical home model.
Under this scheme, doctors and other providers receive
bonuses from insurance companies for spending extra time with
patients by extending office hours and providing follow-up care
in hopes of keeping them healthier and out of the hospital.
In medical home practices, primary care doctors adopt a
team-based care approach using patient registries, electronic
health records and other tools to help identify high-risk
patients and deliver more personalized care.
The thinking is that this extra attention will result in
improved quality and reduced spending.
But new evidence from a large, three-year pilot study among
32 physician practices in Pennsylvania found modest improvements
in quality of care and no reductions in hospitalizations,
emergency department visits or total costs of care.
"The medical home has gained popularity as a new model of
primary care, with the expectation that the approach will
produce better and lower-cost health care," said Dr Mark
Friedberg, the study's lead author and a scientist at RAND, a
nonprofit research organization. "Our findings suggest that
achieving all of these goals is a challenge."
The findings were published in the Journal of the American
Medical Association (JAMA) on Tuesday. This adds to evidence
from a study of five Rhode Island physician practices published
in September in JAMA Internal Medicine that found no
statistically significant improvements in quality or emergency
department visits, although there were signs that ER use was
declining.
Dr Thomas Schwenk of the University of Nevada School of
Medicine in Reno said the findings from the Pennsylvania trial
suggest that the medical home movement may not work for every
patient in every practice.
"It's gotten to be almost a fad in which it is applied
indiscriminately," said Schwenk, who wrote an editorial
accompanying the study in JAMA.
Schwenk calls the medical home model a "powerful technology"
for treating expensive, high-risk patients, but when it has been
applied in broad practice settings, it "by and large has been
shown not to be that effective."
Friedberg said the findings suggest it may be a little
harder to achieve the goals of the medical home model than
previously thought. "I would not say our findings say the
medical home model is doomed." But, he added, "It's not a sure
thing."
Friedberg's team evaluated practices taking part in the
Southeastern Pennsylvania Chronic Care Initiative, one of the
first medical home pilots in the state. In this region, 32
primary care practices and six health plans took part in the
pilot between 2008 and 2011.
Practices in the pilot program were required to transform
their practices into medical homes and become accredited by the
National Committee for Quality Assurance or NCQA. Such practices
enlist the help of everyone from nurses to front desk staff to
help avoid costly and preventable complications by focusing on
preventing and managing chronic disease.
To motivate doctors in the Pennsylvania study, each practice
was eligible to receive a $20,000 bonus support payment in the
first year and annual bonus payments, which ranged from $28,000
to $95,000, depending on the size and structure of the practice.
Using data on approximately 120,000 patients, researchers
compared quality, use of medical services and costs of care
between the pilot practices and 29 other practices.
But over the three-year period, researchers found rates of
quality significantly improved on only one out of 11 quality
measures that included asthma care, cancer screening and overall
diabetes control.
They also did not find any reductions in the number of
hospital visits, emergency department use or ambulatory care
services, or in the total costs of medical care.
The study did not examine why the pilot failed to make a
major impact. Yet, the authors said the fact that many of the
practices volunteered for the study suggest they may have
already been more quality-conscious than other practices even
before the pilot began.
A POPULAR HYPOTHESIS
The findings contradict the hypothesis that better
preventive and primary care will help patients avoid more costly
medical problems down the line.
Insurance companies pay a premium to primary care practices
that organize themselves into a team of professionals, including
nurse practitioners and 0physician assistants.
More than 10 percent of U.S. primary care practices or about
7,000 practices, are recognized as patient-centered medical
homes by the NCQA, the nation's largest group that certifies
such practices.
The movement got its start with an American Academy of
Family Physicians report called the 2004 Future of Family
Medicine. It has since been championed in President Barack
Obama's healthcare law through provisions that allow states to
boost reimbursements to primary care practices designated as
medical homes for Medicaid patients.
Health insurer Aetna Inc helped pay for the
Pennsylvania study along with the nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund.
The company said it was still convinced of the value of the
medical home model, noting it has come a long way since the
start of the pilot.
Elizabeth Curran, Aetna's head of National Network Strategy
and Program Development, said Aetna has nearly 1 million
commercial members being treated in patient centered medical
homes under an estimated 5,000 primary care physicians.
She said Aetna patients treated in a medical home have a
range of 3 to 13 percent fewer visits to the emergency
department per 1,000 patients than patients treated in typical
practices. Medical costs per patient are from $2 to $24 cheaper
per month in medical homes versus typical practices.
Dr Elbert Huang, a health care policy expert at the
University of Chicago Medicine who was not involved in the
study, said three years may not be enough to show a significant
impact in improving chronic diseases such as diabetes or asthma.
"The practices clearly changed the way they do business," he
said.
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Michele Gershberg
and Diane Craft)