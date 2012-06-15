* Higher upfront costs for beneficiaries to control spending
* New 20 percent charge for Medicare beneficiaries
* Annual out-of-pocket expenses would be capped at $5,000
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, June 15 A congressional agency on
Friday recommended making traditional Medicare beneficiaries pay
more money upfront for medical services as a way to insulate the
popular government program from ever-rising healthcare costs.
A report by the nonpartisan Medicare Payment Advisory
Commission, or Medpac, recommended a new 20 percent charge for
the 90 percent of Medicare beneficiaries who buy supplemental
insurance to cover medical costs that Medicare Part A and Part B
do not cover.
Medpac, which advises Congress about Medicare, also proposed
a series of other innovations including a new $5,000 upper limit
for annual out-of-pocket expenses to protect senior citizens
from the astronomically high cost of catastrophic illnesses.
Medicare, started in 1965, is the U.S. government's health
insurance program for the elderly and disabled. The $549
billion-a-year program and its $429 billion sister program for
the poor, Medicaid, are widely seen as major drivers of the U.S.
debt and deficit because of a continuous rise in healthcare
costs that has been pushing program spending higher for decades.
The main thrust of Friday's proposals is to make
beneficiaries shoulder more costs to control Medicare's growth,
a task that has largely fallen on the shoulders of physicians
and other healthcare providers up to now in the form of payment
cuts.
"While much of the commission's work focuses on providers
and their payment incentives, how beneficiaries view the
Medicare program and how they make decisions about their health
care are vital to the program's success," Medpac said.
Lawmakers of both parties have voiced support for similar
ideas in the past, though none of the recommendations are likely
to become law any time soon. But they go to the heart of a hotly
contested election-year battle between Republicans and Democrats
over how to reform Medicare while keeping the support of senior
citizen voters in the November election.
Advocates for Medicare beneficiaries warned that the changes
proposed by Medpac would mean costlier coverage.
"For most people with Medicare, this will increase
expenses," said Judith Stein, executive director of the
nonprofit Center for Medicare Advocacy. "It's a bad scenario for
relatively older and disabled people."
The Medpac report is addressed to Vice President Joe Biden,
as president of the Senate, and House Speaker John Boehner. But
congressional aides say major healthcare initiatives,
particularly involving sensitive issues including Medicare, are
unlikely to make much progress until after a new Congress is
installed in 2013.
Supplemental insurance plans enable about 90 percent of
traditional Medicare beneficiaries to avoid many of the
program's out-of-pocket costs, including a 20 percent
cost-sharing requirement for physician care and outpatient
services, Medpac said.
As a result, beneficiaries have few financial incentives to
avoid the use of costly and unnecessary procedures, and Medpac's
recommendation would seek to lower spending by increasing the
upfront costs for seniors and the disabled.
If such a policy were implemented today, it could affect
about 33 million people who receive traditional Medicare and
have supplemental coverage through a former employer, a
so-called medigap insurance plan and other sources.
But the report said the cost of health coverage would not
change for beneficiaries in the aggregate, because of the new
cap on out-of-pocket expenses and other innovations.
The Medpac report also calls for new $500 deductibles for
Part A hospital and Part B physician and outpatient services,
replacing a current system that charges higher deductibles for
hospital visits and lower costs for doctors and clinics.
The commission also recommended giving U.S. Health and Human
Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius the authority to develop a
new fee-for-service design that would incorporate the
recommended changes.