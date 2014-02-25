By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 25 The Obama administration's
top Medicare official on Tuesday defended proposed changes to
the popular Part D drug benefits program for the elderly and
disabled that are fiercely opposed by a broad network of
drugmakers, insurers, healthcare providers and patient
advocates.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS)
proposed a new rule in January that would fundamentally alter
the program's private insurance coverage for certain drugs,
change the pharmacy networks that some plans cover and limit the
number of policies available to beneficiaries in any given
region.
That has stirred concern about the potential for turmoil
that critics fear could leave some beneficiaries without
coverage for the drugs they need and with fewer choices overall.
But Medicare chief Jonathan Blum said in written testimony
to a congressional panel that the 2015 policy changes are needed
to head off higher costs to the program from expensive new
biologic therapies and rising subsidies for insurers and
lower-income consumers.
"In order for Part D to remain successful, we have to
celebrate its successes and address its vulnerabilities," Blum
told the House Energy and Commerce Health Subcommittee in
remarks for a Wednesday hearing at which he is slated to
testify.
CMS, which is part of the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services, is under mounting pressure to withdraw the
proposed rule.
More than 200 companies and groups called for the rule's
withdrawal "in the strongest terms" last week, saying in a
letter to CMS Administrator Marilyn Tavenner that the changes
were unnecessary for a program that has proved effective and
popular up to now.
The proposals have also become fodder for this year's
congressional election campaign, with Republicans warning that
the changes would jeopardize the entire Part D program. Some
Democrats have also expressed misgivings.
Part D, a $70 billion program launched a decade ago under
former President George W. Bush, provides private insurance for
prescription drugs to nearly 40 million elderly and disabled
Medicare beneficiaries. Over 10 years, its costs of $346 billion
have been 45 percent lower than initially projected.
Ninety-five percent of Part D beneficiaries say they are
satisfied with the program, and government officials note that
it has saved $8.9 billion on prescription drug costs for
Medicare recipients.
One of the proposed rule's most controversial provisions
would remove a requirement that insurers cover all drugs in two
classes: antidepressants and immunosuppressants used in
transplants. Three other protected classes would remain:
antineoplastics used in chemotherapy, anticonvulsants for
epilepsy and bipolar disorder and antiretrovirals used in the
treatment of HIV.
Another class, antipsychotics, would remain protected at
least through 2015 while CMS evaluated the need to retain its
status.
In his testimony, Blum assured lawmakers that beneficiaries
would still have access to the drugs they need and that there
would be adequate notification for patients before a drug could
be removed from a plan's coverage.
He suggested the change would lead to greater competition
and lower prices.
"Once the requirement to cover all drugs in a class was
removed, we would expect manufactures to negotiate for their
products to remain on many (insurance plans) in order to retain
as much market share as possible," Blum said.
A proposal to widen the preferred pharmacy networks that
plans offer beneficiaries in exchange for lower co-payments
would also improve market driven competition, he said.
"A few sponsors have actually offered little or no savings
on aggregate drug prices in their preferred pharmacy pricing,
particularly in mail order claims for generic drugs," he said.
Blum said a proposal to limit the number of Part D plans in
any given region to two would help clarify the choice of plans
available by presenting beneficiaries with "meaningfully
different benefits and transparent costs."
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)