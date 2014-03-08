By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, March 8
WASHINGTON, March 8 Republicans, looking for
ways to turn November's congressional elections into a
referendum on President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law,
are trying to portray Obamacare as a danger to Medicare.
The aim is to court one of the biggest and most reliable
voting blocs in midterm elections, senior citizens and people
near retirement, by depicting Republicans as defenders of the
federal healthcare program for 42 million seniors.
It's an attempt to turn the tables on Democrats, who in the
2012 presidential election attacked Republican Mitt Romney over
Republican proposals to overhaul Medicare.
"You'd have to be a blind man in a dark room not to see the
political implications of Obamacare in general and now
specifically with respect to Medicare," said Brock McCleary,
former polling director for the Republican National Committee.
The strategy faces an early test in Tuesday's special U.S.
House election in Florida, where analysts say Republican David
Jolly and his allies are using Medicare in an 11th-hour effort
to create an Obamacare liability for Democrat Alex Sink among
older residents who make up 45 percent of the local population.
Republicans and Democrats will sift through the election
results in search for effective political messages that can be
replayed in races including statewide contests in Arkansas,
Louisiana and North Carolina that could determine whether
Republicans gain control of the Senate.
In both the 2010 midterm elections and in the 2012 White
House race, Republicans sought to use Medicare as a campaign
issue by linking it to Obamacare, but this year Republicans
believe they have more ammunition because of the bumpy rollout
of the health law that they believe has soured voters on the
initiative.
The Republican strategy is to tie Obamacare to controversial
proposals for two popular Medicare programs: Medicare Advantage,
which allows seniors to obtain healthcare benefits through
private insurance plans, and Medicare Part D, which covers
prescription drugs.
Some Democrats also have concerns about the administration's
changes to both programs. But Republican officials predict
Democrats won't be able to distance themselves from the
proposals.
"They're tripping over themselves," said Andrea Bozek of the
National Republican Congressional Committee. "The public knows
the government is to blame and that the government is controlled
by Democrats."
The government has long paid more for Medicare Advantage
than traditional Medicare, as a way to encourage insurer
participation. That allowed Medicare Advantage to grow by
offering lower charges and richer benefits. It is expected to
cover 29 percent of Medicare beneficiaries this year.
But Obama's Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act
requires the government contribution to be near parity with
traditional Medicare. To that end, officials have proposed a 4
percent pay reduction for insurers in 2015.
DARKENING SKIES
The final rate won't be set until April. But a new Florida
TV ad attacking Sink is already telling seniors what to expect:
"To pay for Obamacare, Washington is forcing seniors to endure
deep cuts to Medicare Advantage."
"Sadly, Alex Sink supports these cuts, sticking with Nancy
Pelosi, who wants to keep Obamacare intact," a narrator says as
a washed-out photo of Sink appears alongside images of the House
Democratic leader and the Capitol under darkening skies.
Analysts say the 30-second ad, sponsored by the Chamber of
Commerce, is the first of the 2014 campaign to cite Medicare
Advantage. It began running last week. The conservative American
Action Forum has since unveiled Medicare Advantage ads targeting
Senate Democrats Mark Pryor of Arkansas and Mary Landrieu of
Louisiana, as well as House Democrat Nick Rahall of West
Virginia, as part of its own $1 million Medicare campaign.
Republicans and conservative groups opposed to Obamacare
have not aired messages on proposed changes to Medicare Part D,
which serves 36 million beneficiaries. But Republican Party
officials say it is only a matter of time.
Although Part D is less expensive than forecast, the
government hopes to limit its future costs by altering coverage
for certain drugs, changing pharmacy networks and limiting the
number of Part D plans available in any given area.
A coalition of groups has expressed concern that seniors
could lose coverage for drugs or wind up with fewer choices.
The proposals have nothing to do with Obamacare. But
Republicans hope to tie them to the law by reminding seniors
about the millions of insurance cancellations last year that
undermined Obama's claim that people could keep their plans.
"In past elections, the threats were hypothetical. Now, the
Affordable Care Act is providing more effective talking points
for Republicans because it's now law and the changes are being
implemented," said Andrea Campbell, an expert on seniors and
politics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Democrats counter that Obamacare is closing the infamous
"doughnut hole" in Medicare drug coverage that imposes big
costs on seniors while reducing current costs for millions.
Democratic Party officials also say a recurring Republican
claim - that Obamacare cuts $716 billion from Medicare - will
boomerang against Republicans who voted for the same policy
while approving Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan's plan to
convert Medicare into what critics called a voucher program.
"This is hypocrisy on the part of Republicans," said Justin
Barasky of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. "All
these 'cuts' happen under their plan, too."
Frank Orlando of the Polling Institute at Florida's Saint
Leo University, said Sink's candidacy could show Democrats have
another advantage from data indicating that most voters oppose
the repeal of Obamacare - a goal Republicans embrace.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Caren Bohan and Ken
Wills)