WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. Medicare program's
payment rate for hospital outpatient services will increase 2.3
percent in calendar year 2015, while the rate for ambulatory
surgical services will rise 1.4 percent, the federal government
announced on Friday.
The Medicare health insurance program for the elderly and
disabled will also begin to pay doctors a monthly fee to
coordinate care for patients with multiple chronic conditions in
2015, a government statement said.
The separate monthly payment of $40.39 is aimed at improving
care, including outside of regular office visits, for patients
suffering from two or more chronic illnesses, said the statement
from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the
federal agency that oversees Medicare.
