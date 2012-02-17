WASHINGTON Feb 17 The Obama administration on Friday issued 2013 payment and policy guidelines for U.S. health insurers that participate in the Medicare Advantage program, saying the proposed changes would bring lower premiums and stable or improved benefits.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which oversees the federal health program for the elderly, said the guidance reflects a preliminary annual growth rate of 2.47 percent. Final rates will be published on April 2.