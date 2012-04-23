* GAO says project awarded mediocre plans
* Watchdog calls for project's cancellation
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON, April 23 Medicare, the U.S.
healthcare program for the elderly, is spending more than $8
billion on a quality-improvement project for private health
coverage that mainly rewards plans with mediocre performances, a
U.S. government watchdog said on Monday.
A report by the Government Accountability Office, or GAO, a
nonpartisan investigative arm of Congress, recommends canceling
the Medicare Advantage quality bonus payment project in
preference for quality improvements prescribed by President
Barack Obama's healthcare law.
The administration had no immediate response. Separately,
the administration released its own report predicting that the
entire Medicare program would save more than $200 billion
through 2016 due to the effects of Obama's 2010 law, known as
the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Beneficiaries in
traditional Medicare would enjoy $59.4 billion in lower costs.
The GAO report calls into question Medicare's ability to
improve care delivery, reduce costs and combat waste at a time
when the $523 billion-a-year program and its 48 million
beneficiaries face an uncertain future due to worries in
Congress about the mounting federal debt and deficit.
Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, allows
beneficiaries to receive coverage from private insurers. But the
program's higher costs have long been an issue. Some of the
largest providers of Medicare Advantage plans include
UnitedHealth Group and Humana Inc.
The project, designed to promote quality by awarding
performance bonuses to private insurers that offer coverage
through Medicare, was undertaken to test whether annual quality
improvements could be achieved more quickly than under Obama's
healthcare overhaul.
The aim was to provide strong incentives for Medicare
Advantage plans to improve performance at various star rating
levels. But the project also ensures that all plans receive
bonuses at least as great as those that would occur under
Obama's healthcare law, rather than just the highest-performing
ones.
But GAO found that the design serves to undermine the
administration's ability to achieve its stated goal.
"Rather than rewarding only high performing plans, most of
the additional payments made under the demonstration will accrue
to average performing plans," GAO healthcare Director James
Gosgrove said in a letter to Senator Orrin Hatch, top Republican
on the Senate Finance Committee.
"The design shortcomings of the demonstration may undermine
its ability to achieve (the administration's) stated research
goal," he added.
The GAO study circulated just ahead of an annual report by
the Medicare trustees, which is expected to provide a new
forecast for the program's long-term financial health.