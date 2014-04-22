By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, April 22
WASHINGTON, April 22 The Obama administration on
Tuesday announced the departure of the top health official
responsible for reforming Medicare under President Barack
Obama's healthcare reform law.
Jonathan Blum, Medicare director and principal deputy
administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS), has presided over a range of reform initiatives
during a five-year tenure including efforts to move the $635
billion healthcare program for the elderly and disabled away
from costly fee-for-service medicine.
His work involved two proposals that drew bipartisan
opposition in Congress this year.
During Blum's tenure, Medicare has seen annual per capital
cost growth slow to historic lows, though analysts are divided
over how much credit can be attributed to reforms ushered in by
the law known as Obamacare.
His resignation, announced in an internal memo from CMS
Administrator Marilyn Tavenner, follows months of controversy
over two separate proposals to scale back Medicare Advantage
payments to private health insurers for 2015 and to reform the
program's popular Part D prescription drug benefits.
The proposals drew opposition from Democrats and Republicans
in Congress and from the private sector. Republicans accused the
Democratic administration of cutting Medicare to pay for
Obamacare and risking harm to senior citizens, a crucial voting
bloc in November's midterm congressional elections.
The administration, which said its aim was to strengthen the
$635 billion program and improve options for beneficiaries,
ultimately backed down on both fronts. After first proposing a
1.9 percent 2015 cut for Medicare Advantage insurers, it
announced this month that reimbursements would rise slightly.
The administration also dropped proposed Part D
reforms that included fundamental changes to the popular drug
benefit program.
In her memo, Tavenner said Blum's accomplishments were "too
many to list" including the introduction of competitive bidding
for medical supply purchases and care delivery reforms intended
to reward doctors and other healthcare providers for quality
outcomes and cost savings instead of tests and procedures.
"Under Jon's leadership, the Medicare program has served as
one of our primary drivers to shift our healthcare system to
reward quality, care improvement, and value," Tavenner said.
She described Blum as Obama's first political appointee to
CMS and said he will now pursue "new opportunities". His last
day is May 16.
(Reporting by David Morgan; editing by Andrew Hay)