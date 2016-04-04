(Adds analysts, insurer reaction)
By Caroline Humer
NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. government will pay
U.S. health insurers who provide Medicare Advantage plans to
elderly and disabled Americans about 0.85 percent more on
average in 2017 than in 2016, reflecting mostly stable medical
costs, a government agency said on Monday.
The Department of Health and Human Services' final plan to
raise payments was a bit less than the 1.35 percent increase the
agency proposed in February. It said the lower figure reflected
revisions to medical services cost calculations.
"The Medicare Advantage rates look very much in line with
the proposed rule," said Ipsita Smolinski of Capitol Street, a
Washington research firm.
Insurers including UnitedHealth Group Inc, Aetna Inc
and Anthem Inc manage health benefits for more
than 17 million Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans.
The other more than 30 million people eligible for Medicare
coverage are part of the government-run fee-for-service program.
Shares in UnitedHealth and Aetna were slightly lower in very
light after-hours trading, while Anthem was unchanged.
Each year, the government sets out how it will reimburse
insurers for the healthcare services their members use. Payments
vary by region, the quality rating earned by the health plan and
the relative health of the members.
The proposal is always subject to industry lobbying and
often changes before it is finalized.
Analysts said that while that the lower-than-proposed
payment was a slight negative for insurers, the agency made two
other modifications in the final overall payment plan that would
benefit the industry next year.
Capital Alpha Partners analyst Kim Monk said the Centers for
Medicare and Medicaid Services, the health agency division that
regulates Medicare, gave ground on two issues: a new method for
calculating risk and cuts in payments for certain employer-based
retiree drug plans.
The government agency, which initially planned to implement
the cuts over a year, said on Monday it now planned to introduce
a two-year transition period after hearing from insurers,
unions, employers and lobbying groups that the cuts proposed in
February were too aggressive.
Insurance lobbyist America's Health Insurance Plans
President Marilyn Tavenner said in a statement the government
had made changes to mitigate the negative impact of its original
proposal, but that more could be done to improve the stability
of the employer-based retiree plans.
