Jan 11 Medical device maker Medtronic Plc
said it planned to buy back shares worth up to $5
billion over the next couple of years.
The company said on Monday an internal reorganization in
September had resulted in cash and cash equivalents of $9.3
billion, which would be used to fund the buyback and to repay
debt.
Medtronic also raised the lower end of its full-year
adjusted earnings forecast range to $4.36 per share from $4.33,
keeping the higher end unchanged at $4.40.
The revision reflects the benefit of a research and
development tax credit.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $4.38 per
share for the year ending April, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Medtronic shares were down 1 percent at $72.99 in afternoon
trading on Monday.
(Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)