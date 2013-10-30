NEW YORK Oct 30 Telephones have been ringing
off the hook at a Brooklyn cupcake bakery, an Indian restaurant
and other New York City establishments, but the calls are not
all helping business.
Because of a glitch on a New York state health website, at
least a half dozen businesses were wrongly listed as counselors
who can help people select health insurance under the new
federal Affordable Care Act.
"Who would have figured that cupcakes would be confused with
health insurance?" said Gus Rodriguez of Brooklyn Cupcake, which
has gotten more than two dozen calls a day from people who want
help in choosing a health-care plan.
"We've been taking it with a bit of humor," he added.
New York state's Health Plan Marketplace website listing the
numbers to call was unveiled October 1, said Bill Schwarz,
spokesman for the New York State Health Department.
The wrong numbers, which include shops, restaurants and a
limousine service, were among the contacts provided by 50
organizations involved in the state program, he said.
Numbers for some 500 health-care counselors, or navigators
as they are officially called, from across the state are cited
on the list that is more than 200 pages long, and health
officials are "combing through" it to correct the mistakes,
Schwarz said.
At Apex Limousines Inc. in Brooklyn, the phone calls from
people mistakenly seeking help with health insurance is adding
to the workload of busy dispatchers, said employee Dmitry
Rozanovsky.
"It's amusing," he said. "But we're annoyed, too."
The New York glitch is the latest in a string of complaints
about the roll-out of websites for the new health-care system.
The federal government's HealthCare.gov site has been plagued
with technical problems that have hindered people from
registering.
Amar Jit, who owns the Desi Deli in Manhattan, said he was
confused as to how his restaurant ended up listed as an expert
in health insurance.
"We are an Indian restaurant. I don't know about that," he
said.
Jit says he is getting about 10 misdirected calls a day but
has not made any complaint to the state health department yet.
"What can I do about? I can do nothing," he said.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Gunna Dickson)