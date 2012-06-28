June 28 Moody's Investors Service on Thursday
said the health-care reforms in the federal Affordable Care Act
remain a credit negative for not-for-profit U.S. hospitals
despite the positive effects of expanding insurance coverage for
uninsured patients.
The U.S. Supreme Court upheld President Barack Obama's
healthcare law on Thursday in an election-year triumph for him
and fellow Democrats and a stinging setback for Republican
opponents of the most sweeping overhaul of the unwieldy U.S.
healthcare system in about a half century.
Moody's said this "should result in a material reduction in
uncompensated care provided by not-for-profit hospitals."
But it added that will not offset "reimbursement pressures,"
which are heightened by the federal deficit and the targeting of
Medicaid and Medicare for further cuts.