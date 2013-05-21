WASHINGTON May 21 The pension gap at U.S.
not-for-profit hospitals is growing, according to a Moody's
Investors Service report released on Tuesday that found the low
interest rate environment is contributing to the shortfall.
Moody's said that in aggregate, the 331 not-for-profit
hospitals it rates with pension plans projected $103 billion of
future benefit obligations and had only $80 billion in plan
assets in fiscal 2011. Data is not available yet for fiscal
2012, which ended for many places last summer.
"Prior to the 2008 financial crisis, and the ensuing period
of volatile equity returns, many hospital pension plans were
relatively well-funded," Moody's found. "Despite better
investment returns in recent years, persistently low interest
rates have increased the present value of future pension
obligations for plans."
For many not-for-profit hospitals, which serve low-income
communities, poor retirement funding is colliding with other
troubles. As more patients rely on the hospitals as a result of
the 2007-09 recession, the federal government is changing how
they are reimbursed under the new healthcare law. The financial
squeeze could make it hard for the hospitals to fulfill
retirement promises made to employees while also paying
operational costs.
Pensions use "discount rates" to value their future
liabilities, and the rates reflect the investment returns the
plans anticipate in coming years. As a pension plan's discount
rate shrinks, its liability swells. In turn, the amount of money
the hospital must contribute annually to the plan also rises.
Accounting rules require that hospital pensions base their
discount rates on high-quality corporate bond yields, which have
generally been low of late.
For fiscal 2012, the median discount rate likely fell to 4
percent from 5.2 percent the previous year, Moody's said. The
median unfunded liability - how much the pension is short - then
likely grew by nearly $10 million to around $65 million.
Pensions are supported by three revenue sources: investment
returns, employer contributions and employee contributions.
Because investment returns provide the largest amount of
funding, the financial crisis is usually blamed for public
pension problems.
Recently, some hospitals have taken steps such as freezing
pension plans, putting more cash into the retirement system,
borrowing, or changing pension investments to address gaps - all
strategies that pose some risk, Moody's said. A few have
terminated their plans and paid out all benefits to employees in
lump sums or annuities.
Of the hospital pensions it rates, Moody's said Duke
University Health System had the best-funded ratio - the
projected future obligations less the value of plan assets - at
115 percent of the funded ratio. Northwestern Memorial Hospital
in Illinois followed with a pension that was 110 percent. The
lowest-funded pension was at St. Mary's Hospital in Connecticut,
at 41 percent, followed by the Catholic Health System in New
York, at 45 percent.