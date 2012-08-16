Aug 16 The outlook for the U.S. not-for-profit healthcare sector remains negative due to several problems, including the risk that states may decide not to expand Medicaid coverage under President Barack Obama's health care law, Moody's Investors Service said in a report.

"The economic recovery will remain tepid, the transition to new payment methodologies will require significant investment, revenue growth will remain low by historical standards, and reimbursement will remain under pressure from all sources," said Daniel Steingart, a Moody's analyst in the report, which was published on Wednesday.