By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 17 Community organizations and
non-profit groups that were supposed to help millions of
Americans sign up for "Obamacare" are trying to manage mounting
frustration with a federal website hobbled by technical
problems.
Dozens of these groups, known as "navigators," received
federal grants to guide consumers through the government's
Healthcare.gov website serving 36 states, which is meant to help
the uninsured determine their eligibility for tax credits toward
buying private coverage under President Barack Obama's
healthcare reform law, known as Obamacare.
The site is allowing only a trickle of users to advance
through the enrollment process since its launch on Oct. 1.
Lauren Banks, director of policy and advocacy at AIDS
Alabama, had expected a rocky rollout. The group received the
largest navigator award in the state - just over $500,000 - and
had planned kick-off events for the first weekend of November.
"This is a journey not some quick fix," Banks said. "But
sure, people were so ready to take their little tablets and
enroll people ... It's important for us to keep the morale
going."
Banks said her contacts at the U.S. Department of Health and
Human Services assured her they were doing everything possible
to fix the capacity and software problems slowing the site, but
have not given a timetable for when they will be resolved.
Communication with the department since Oct. 1 has been far
less frequent, she said, due to the partial government shutdown
that furloughed her organization's grant officer, and
consolidated other groups around the state under another.
"They still have been in communication with us, it's just
not been as close as it was," she said. "Before, I could pick up
my phone and call my grant officer."
In the meantime, her group is helping consumers fill out
paper applications to determine their eligibility for subsidies
and holding events in dozens of places in Alabama to explain the
law to residents.
"They're doing really important work right now, and building
trust in the community, and not giving up in this process," she
said.
APPLY, WAIT 10 WEEKS
Experts say the Obama administration has until mid-November
to iron out the technology problems or risk jeopardizing its
ability to sign up an estimated 7 million people for 2014, the
first year the law, formally called the Affordable Care Act,
takes full effect.
That is based on the assumption the new insurance exchanges
in 50 states will see a surge in enrollment in the weeks leading
to Dec. 15, the last day to enroll to qualify for benefits
starting on Jan. 1.
The Department of Health and Human Services has not released
any enrollment data, but expects to do so in mid-November.
Some lawmakers say the Obama administration should consider
extending the open enrollment period past the deadline of the
end of March.
"I would support extending additional time to enroll given
the complications with the website and government shutdown,"
said Democratic Texas Representative Gene Green.
Navigators have been leading prospective applicants through
paper and phone applications to get the process started. But it
can take as many as 10 weeks from starting a paper application
through actually enrolling in a plan, they said.
"We're cautioning people about the time frame. We tell
people that we're hopeful the website will be up and running in
the next week or two, so if they can put off the paper
application until the websites are up, that's the preferable
route right now," said Tim McKinney, president and CEO of the
United Way of Tarrant County, Texas' largest navigator grantee
with a nearly $5.9 million award.
McKinney said as far as he knew, submitting an online
application with a paper one pending should not cause any new
problems.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not
respond directly to questions on the 10 week time frame, saying
only that processing times are likely to vary, based on the
complexity of the household and the completeness of an
application and supporting documents that are submitted.
Health and Human Services has said Healthcare.gov received
14.6 million unique visits in its first 10 days, indicating
strong interest in the most public-facing component of the
health law.
"When you get trained on how to do something, there's
definitely going to be frustration with the website being down.
But my message to them is to be patient and it will come up,"
McKinney said.
In the meantime, helpers from Texas to Florida have kept
busy doing outreach and education at churches, schools, local
businesses and health fairs, the other half of the dual function
navigators play under the health reform law.
"There is a considerable amount of time being spent on the
education piece, just explaining things like deductibles and
premiums. Before you ever get to a point of examining plans,
those kinds of conversations are really necessary," said Jodi
Ray, project director for Florida's largest navigator, housed in
the University of South Florida.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan in Washington.; Editing
by Michele Gershberg and Christopher Wilson)