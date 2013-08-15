NEW YORK Aug 15 Planned Parenthood will get
federal funds to help Americans enroll in insurance via
President Barack Obama's healthcare program, U.S. officials said
on Thursday, drawing fire from critics who oppose contraception
and abortion in such coverage.
Across the country, 105 groups were awarded a total of $67
million in so-called navigator grants, ranging from the Epilepsy
Foundation of Florida and AIDS Alabama, Inc. to the Greater
Phoenix Urban League and the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach
County.
The inclusion of Planned Parenthood groups in three U.S.
states, which provide women's health services including
contraception and abortion, drew new criticism from Republicans
and others. The healthcare law has attracted major opposition
and legal challenges from religious and conservative groups for
requiring insurers to cover the cost of birth control.
"More than 90 percent of what our health centers do is
provide basic, preventive care, including cancer screenings and
annual well-woman exams," said Eric Ferrero, vice president of
Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
The navigator grants, he said, will enable local affiliates
to help women enroll in insurance plans that cover preventive
care and maternity care, and "have nothing to do with abortion
and won't be used for abortion services."
Rep. Diane Black, a Tennessee Republican, blasted the grants
to Planned Parenthood groups "despite assurances from the
President when the law was passed that Obamacare would not give
federal funding to abortion providers."
Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, in Iowa, will receive
$214,427. The Intermountain Planned Parenthood Inc. of Montana
will receive $295,604, allowing it to provide assistance at its
health centers or via phone, according to the Department of
Health and Human Services.
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, in New
Hampshire, will receive $145,161 to "assist patients and other
consumers with understanding new programs, taking advantage of
consumer protections, and navigating the health insurance system
to find the most affordable coverage that meets their needs."
Roughly half of the 3 million patients Planned Parenthood
treats every year in its clinics, most of them for women's
health services such as Pap tests and pelvic exams, are
uninsured. Planned Parenthood has therefore been training its
health centers' staff to tell women about their options for
obtaining insurance under Obamacare.
The grants were awarded only in 34 states that have declined
to run their own exchange, requiring the federal government to
do so. States such as California, Oregon and New York, which are
operating their own exchanges, have their own "navigator"
program.
"People are hungry for information on finding the security
and peace of mind that come with affordable healthcare
coverage," HHS Secretary Kathleen Sebelius told reporters.
Navigators will undergo 20 to 30 hours of training by HHS, with
an emphasis on securing people's privacy, and will be paid
through the grants.
HHS originally allotted $54 million for navigators in these
states. The additional $13 million came from the department's
Prevention and Public Health Fund.
The spending leaves the 34 states that are not running their
own exchanges, because they oppose "Obamacare," well short of
what other states have for navigators and other in-person
assistance programs. For instance, California has $43 million to
spend, Maryland has $24 million, and tiny Vermont has $13
million, according to numbers collected by healthcare consultant
Avalere Health LLC.
