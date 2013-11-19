By Curtis Skinner
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 18 Healthcare workers assisting
people to sign up for insurance on the HealthCare.gov
marketplace on Monday told Reuters they had noticed improvement
in the problem-plagued website.
Seven organizations funded through the health reform law
that assist applicants, from Kansas to Pennsylvania, said that
they'd seen successes enrolling people from start to finish in
recent days.
Another group of the workers, often called navigators, said
problems persisted unchanged. None offered numbers.
"Saturday was the first day that I was actually able to get
someone through the entire process on the website. That was
pretty exciting. And I know on Saturday that wasn't the case for
everyone on my team, but more and more consistently we're having
success with it," said Rachel Udow, program director for MHP, a
community-based organization focused on migrant issues in
Weslaco, Texas.
The Obama administration has pledged that the websites would
be working smoothly by the end of November, just two weeks
before the Dec. 15 deadline to purchase health insurance that
starts on Jan 1.
"We've had more completed online enrollments in the last
week or so than probably all the weeks before combined, and
we're pretty excited about that," said Laura Line, corporate
assistant director of healthcare at the Philadelphia-based
Resources for Human Development.
Others were more muted, but still encouraged by the
improvements. Debbie Berndsen, navigator project director at the
Kansas Association for the Medically Underserved, said that two
of the group's navigators were able to fully enroll applicants
Monday morning.
"It just gives me the sense that things are going in the
right direction," Berndsen said.
