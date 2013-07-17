July 17 Many New York state residents who buy
health insurance next year will most likely see their premiums
cut by half as President Barack Obama's healthcare law creates
subsidies that may increase the number of people in this market
by the hundreds of thousands.
Information on the state's rates, which will figure in a
national debate over whether "Obamacare" will make health
insurance more affordable, was released on Wednesday by Governor
Andrew Cuomo. The figures represent some of the biggest
discounts seen among a handful of states that have disclosed
price information for the plans, which will begin to be offered
to consumers on Oct. 1.
California announced in May that rates would fall as much as
29 percent. But state officials later came under fire from
conservative commentators who said rates could more than double
for some people, depending on the demographic.
The average premium of the most comprehensive health
insurance plans in New York, known as "platinum" and "gold"
plans, will fall 53 percent, the date released by Cuomo showed.
The figure is based on rates approved for plans from 17
insurers, including the nation's largest, like UnitedHealth
Group Inc. and WellPoint Inc.
When compared with the other less-expensive plans, such as
the "silver" and "bronze" plans expected to make up most of the
exchange market nationwide, the average decline in price from
current rates in the individual market is even higher.
New York's future pricing is largely influenced by its
current market for individual plans, with health insurance more
expensive than in much of the rest of the country. Only about
17,000 people buy insurance in New York's direct-pay market, a
New York Department of Financial Services spokesman said.
That number is expected to grow by 615,000 over the next few
years and more than half are expected to receive government
subsidies, according to Donna Frescatore, executive director of
the New York Health Benefit Exchange. Another 450,000 people are
expected to sign up for insurance on the exchange through small
businesses, she said.
There are 2.7 million uninsured people in New York.
Starting in 2014, average premium prices for a mid-tier
"silver" plan will range from $359 per month to $691 per month
in New York City, according to information on the governor's
website. Currently, premiums for individual health insurance in
the city run from about $1,000 to $1,500 a month, according to
the state insurance website.
With premium prices so high in the state, the current
direct-pay individual market tends to pull in the very sick,
since for people who expect rarely to need medical care, the
premiums are not worthwhile. But as prices fall and subsidies
are introduced, people who simply cannot afford health care are
expected to sign up.
"They historically had a harder time getting younger and
healthier people to get into the market" because young, healthy
people were charged essentially the same premiums as older,
sicker people, said Dan Mendelson, chief executive officer of
Avalere Health, a research firm in Washington D.C.
Other states, like Washington and Oregon, have also
announced rates that were lauded as being lower in 2014 and a
boon for Obamacare. But rates for 2014 can be difficult to
compare with 2013's because the new insurance plans may have
more benefits than individual plans now cover, and because
federal law bars insurers from turning away consumers because of
prior health problems.
When state-based exchanges begin selling insurance on Oct.
1, people earning up to 400 percent of the poverty level, or
about $94,200 for a family of four, can receive government
subsidies to help defray the cost. New York's premium figures
announced on Wednesday do not include these subsidies.