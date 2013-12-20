WASHINGTON Dec 20 President Barack Obama said on Friday that the "basic structure" of his 2010 health care reforms are working, despite recurrent issues with the HealthCare.gov website and "messaging problems" with the law.

He told reporters at a news conference that last-minute exemptions from the law announced on Thursday provided an additional safety net for a small group of people, and said he took the blame for the poor rollout of his signature policy achievement.

"Since I'm in charge, we screwed it up," Obama said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Steve Holland and Mark Felsenthal; Editing by James Dalgleish)