WASHINGTON Oct 26 President Barack Obama
promised on Saturday that his troubled healthcare website was
just weeks away from a cure as he struggled to convince
Americans he is on top of what has become a self-inflicted wound
to his signature first-term achievement.
His administration unveiled a plan on Friday to make
Obamacare insurance marketplaces on healthcare.gov - a website
riddled with error messages, long delays and bugs - work better
by the end of November.
It was the end to an embarrassing week where Obama
discovered he had overshot on an Oct 1. promise of a website
that would make shopping for health insurance as easy as buying
"a plane ticket on Kayak or a TV on Amazon."
"As you may have heard, the site isn't working the way it's
supposed to yet," Obama said in his weekly Saturday address - an
understatement after days of reports of people being shut out of
the system.
"In the coming weeks, we are going to get it working as
smoothly as it's supposed to," he added.
Obama had stood firm against Republican attempts to defund
or delay the healthcare law, known popularly as Obamacare -
efforts that led to a 16-day government shutdown this month.
He and his top officials had warned publicly before Oct. 1
that there could be "glitches," but the White House has been
scrambling to control the damage from a rollout that was far
worse than expected.
The depth of the design flaws has raised questions about why
the Obama administration was so insistent on starting the
enrollments on Oct. 1 when the system was clearly not ready -
and laid bare the president's mistake in raising expectations
about how good the website was going to be.
"Either they made assumptions that were too optimistic and
were caught off guard, or they knew that the difficulties would
be greater than the public understood, but chose not to say so,"
said Bill Galston, a Brookings Institution expert who was a
domestic policy adviser to Democratic President Bill Clinton.
"It may be some of both."
CRISIS MANAGEMENT 101
Obama adviser Jeffrey Zients, appointed on Tuesday to figure
out how to manage the complicated fixes for the website, was an
unannounced participant on a conference call with health
reporters on Friday afternoon.
Zients gave a deadline, although he cautioned there was a
lot of work to do. "By the end of November, healthcare.gov will
work smoothly for the vast majority of users," he said.
Borrowing from the lexicon of homebuilders, Zients said he
had hired a "general contractor" to manage the many contractors
on the project, and developed a "punch list" of dozens of
problems to address.
The message followed classic corporate crisis management
strategy, said Peter LaMotte, a senior vice president at Levick,
a firm that devises communications strategies for large
corporations and organizations.
"State the facts, be clear, be transparent, and then shut
up," LaMotte said. "That is what we often recommend to our
clients."
That deadline buys the administration and tech experts time
to iron out the bugs in the website before millions of Americans
give up trying to use it, LaMotte said.
But he added, "People are going to hold you to that date."
Norm Ornstein, a political analyst at the American
Enterprise Institute, said the date was "comforting" because it
came from Zients, who is known for being a "straight shooter"
with private-sector management expertise.
"He's not making it up. It does not serve his interests to
pick a date without a clue as to whether you can make it,"
Ornstein said, noting Zients would become Obama's top economic
adviser at the White House on Jan. 1.
"His credibility is at stake here," Ornstein said.
POLITICAL BREATHING ROOM
Republicans are using the problems to push for a delay to
the requirement that Americans buy insurance by March 31.
"Despite hundreds of millions of taxpayers dollars invested,
the website still does not work for most," Fred Upton, chairman
of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in the
Republican reply to Obama's Saturday address.
Upton's panel will grill Health and Human Services Secretary
Kathleen Sebelius at a hearing next week.
Zients' Friday announcement will take some pressure off
Sebelius in the hearing, said John Ullyot, who works on crisis
communications as a managing director at High Lantern Group.
But Ullyot, a former Senate Republican aide, said the plan
would have had more punch had it been presented earlier in the
week by the "much louder megaphone" of either Sebelius or Obama.
"They had a full week of drip, drip, drip in the media, and
you never want to have that," he said.
Once the website is fixed, officials will face another
communications challenge. They will need to concentrate on
luring back to the site those people who gave up trying to
access it in the initial phases, said a former Obama
administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
"I think that people are going to like the site and sign up
for it. The problem is once a user has a bad experience at a
website, they're not usually going to want to go back to it,"
the official said.