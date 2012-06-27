WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. President Barack Obama
will learn how the Supreme Court rules on his flagship
healthcare law from watching the news, and won't get any advance
word on the opinion, the White House said on Wednesday.
Asked where Obama will be when the highly anticipated
decision is announced on Thursday morning, White House spokesman
Jay Carney said: "In my office."
Supreme Court rulings are released in a carefully controlled
way. Justices read excerpts from the bench in Washington at the
same time as the full judgments are posted online and handed to
reporters in paper form.
An assistant clerk also calls the lawyers for both sides
about the announcement. But interested parties in the West Wing
and elsewhere have to hear from the media what has been decided.
"We turn on televisions and radios and computers and watch
SCOTUSblog," Carney told reporters at the White House.
"I think anybody who covers the Supreme Court knows that
it's pretty air-tight, and it is perhaps anachronistic, or not,
but that's a fact. And so we all will await the decision and
learn of it at the same time that you do," he said.
The healthcare verdict could have wide-ranging political and
economic implications for the Democratic president, who made the
2010 reform a centerpiece of his agenda. Republicans have said
the overhaul was unconstitutional and have vowed to repeal what
is left of it if the court does not strike it down in full.
(Reporting By Laura MacInnis and Jim Vicini; Editing by Sandra
Maler)