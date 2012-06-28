* Obama hugs White House counsel after getting correct news
* President says time to move forward after court decision
By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON, June 28 President Barack Obama was
standing outside the Oval Office when he saw the news on
television just after 10 a.m. Two networks, CNN and Fox News,
were reporting the Supreme Court had struck down the centerpiece
of his landmark healthcare law.
He looked quizzically at the TV screen.
Moments later, his face brightened. White House Counsel
Kathryn Ruemmler walked in and flashed him two thumbs-up. The
court had in fact upheld the Patient Protection and Affordable
Care Act. The TV networks had reported it wrong.
Obama experienced some cognitive dissonance at that moment,
a senior administration official told reporters. As Ruemmler was
giving him the signal for good news, the headlines on the
television screen still indicated the mandate had fallen.
The White House lawyer's sign trumped the cable networks'
reports for the president, who smiled and gave Ruemmler a hug.
His biggest domestic policy achievement, and with it a large
part of his legacy, was still intact.
Roughly two hours later the president claimed victory for
the American people in a somber-sounding address from the East
Room of the White House.
"The highest court in the land has now spoken. We will
continue to implement this law and we'll work together to
improve on it where we can," Obama said.
"What we won't do - what the country can't afford to do - is
re-fight the political battles of two years ago or go back to
the way things were. With today's announcement, it's time for us
to move forward," he said.
Obama seemed intent to avoid the impression of taking a
victory lap, however. He pledged to implement and improve the
law and said the Supreme Court's decision should put to rest the
political fight over reform.
The divisive law was Obama's signature domestic policy
achievement and the fulfillment of a promise he made as a
presidential candidate in 2008. Obama's opponent in this year's
presidential election, Republican Mitt Romney, has promised to
repeal it if he wins.
Obama nodded to the political hits he took over the law and
said he understood the "very real concerns" that millions of
Americans had shared about it.
"Whatever the politics, today's decision was a victory for
people all over this country, whose lives will be more secure
because of this law, and the Supreme Court's decision to uphold
it," Obama said.
"They've reaffirmed a fundamental principle that here in
America - in the wealthiest nation on Earth - no illness or
accident should lead to any family's financial ruin."
More than a dozen aides and senior advisers were present to
watch his remarks at the White House. In Chicago, at Obama's
campaign headquarters, the president's political advisers held
an emotional all-staff meeting with the hundreds of workers
based there, an official said.
Back in Washington, Obama called U.S. Solicitor General
Donald Verrilli, who had argued the government's case for the
healthcare law, to congratulate him. It was the first call the
president made after the decision came down.
The president will likely read the court's decision himself
over the weekend, one administration official said.