By Caroline Humer and Deena Beasley
June 7 President Barack Obama will tell
Americans they are getting a good deal out of healthcare reform
during a trip to California on Friday, where an argument is
raging over whether it is living up to its name as the
Affordable Care Act.
Support for the reform in California, the nation's most
populous state, is seen as crucial to the success of Obama's
signature domestic policy when millions of uninsured Americans
are able to choose health plans beginning on Oct. 1.
At issue are prices for the new health plans proposed by
insurance companies and made public late last month. Supporters
of "Obamacare" said the prices were lower than expected and
hailed them as an early sign of success, but opponents quickly
took issue and said they would make insurance more expensive
than what is currently on the market.
People with incomes up to twice the national poverty level
will benefit the most from government assistance, said Joseph
Antos, a health policy expert with the American Enterprise
Institute, a conservative think tank.
"It's going to be the ones further up who end up paying.
It's also the taxpayer who is going to end up picking up the
cost of the subsidies that are going to be offered nationwide,"
he said.
It may take months before Americans can fully gauge the
value of the plans they will be offered in October. The premium
rates figuring into the California argument are only
preliminary, while details - such as how large the network of
doctors is in each plan - remain unknown.
With six million uninsured residents, California has been
one of the quickest states to develop its own health insurance
exchange. Healthcare advocates hope that as many as one million
uninsured Californians will sign up for the new plans in the
first year and lead other states to do the same.
"Implementation needs momentum and creating momentum in
California is a really good move for them. It's a large market
and a positive media market for the President. He's going to get
coverage when he goes to California. And what they need to do
right now is amp up the visibility around implementation," said
Dan Mendelson, chief executive of research firm Avalere
Health.
Covered California, the California state exchange, said on
May 23 that it had given initial approval to 13 different
companies to sell plans on the insurance exchange, from big
names like Anthem Blue Cross of California, part of WellPoint
Inc, to smaller players such as Health Net Inc
and Molina Healthcare Inc.
Rates would be from 2 percent above to 29 percent below the
2013 average premium for small employer plans, according to
state exchange officials. The cost to a 40-year-old would be
between $40 to $300 per month for a mid-level plan, depending on
their income level and subsidies.
"Obviously, there is more work to do on affordability. Even
in the best of circumstances, health insurance isn't cheap,"
said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access
California, a statewide consumer advocacy coalition.
RATE SHOCK
Billed as a success by the state and federal governments and
health economists that first day, the rates have since come
under fire. Healthcare policy expert and Forbes commentator Avik
Roy said that prices were in fact going up as much as 146
percent for some people when compared with prices for individual
plans for sale now in California.
This "rate shock" argument - that rates would be too high to
be affordable - sprung up again. It had been espoused by
insurance executives and Republicans, but was quieted earlier
last month after low proposed premiums were released by a few
other states including Washington, Oregon and Vermont.
Obama is expected to defend this critical piece of his
reform - the affordability of insurance on the health insurance
exchange in California due to competitions and premiums - during
his speech in San Jose, White House spokesman Jay Carney said
earlier this week during a briefing.
Enrollment is essential for the success of these insurance
exchanges as the government seeks to get millions of Americans
to sign up and provide a diverse enough risk pool to make the
insurance competitive. The government will pay subsidies to
people who earn less than 400 percent of the federal poverty
level.
"It's premature right now for people to be figuring out
whether they can afford this," said Linda Blumberg, health
economist at the Urban Institute.
Marketing for the new insurance plans in California and
other states running their own exchanges is expected to take off
in July. Blumberg hopes that is when information about the
benefits of these insurance products will become clearer: that
they provide essential benefits like maternity coverage; that
they cannot deny customers based on preexisting conditions; and
that there is financial assistance.
Those and other changes under the health law, such as men
and women paying the same price on the exchange, are some of the
reasons why it is difficult to compare California's announced
prices for 2014 with currently available individual plans.
In addition, there are up to four tiers of health exchange
products under Obama's health law, starting with a minimum
amount of coverage set by the government and climbing higher.
"The policies are different - generally more comprehensive.
They offer better coverage, less out of pocket costs," said
Gerald Kominski, director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy
Research.
