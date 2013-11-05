WASHINGTON Nov 4 President Barack Obama,
defiant against critics of his troubled healthcare plan, vowed
on Monday to press ahead with the rollout and asked supporters
to help as the White House struggled to gain control of the
debate over his signature achievement in the face of mounting
criticism.
Obama went before 200 of the core activists who helped turn
out the vote for him in his re-election a year ago, seeking
their assistance to enroll people into the Affordable Care Act
amid signs that early enrollment numbers will fall far short of
expectations.
"I need your help to implement this law," he told leaders of
the Organizing For Action group that grew out of his 2012
campaign. "I need your help to educate folks about this law."
Obama has come under fire for a website that has not worked
properly since the system came on line Oct. 1 and for the fact
that thousands of Americans are seeing their private insurance
plans canceled despite his 2010 promise that under Obamacare,
"if you like your healthcare plan, you'll be able to keep your
healthcare plan."
The problems have contributed to a drop in his job approval
rating to about 40 percent and given his Republican critics
ammunition to use against a healthcare law they have fought
bitterly since it was proposed during his first presidential
campaign in 2008.
'GOING TO KEEP ON GOING'
Obama promised that the problems with the website will be
fixed and vowed the healthcare law would not be stopped.
"When the unanticipated happens, we're just going to work on
it, we're going to fix things that aren't working the way they
should be and we're just going to keep on going," he said.
His administration has set a target of the end of November
for the website to be operating smoothly. Aides on a conference
call with reporters promised it would be much improved, a
possible sign that all problems will not be worked out in time.
The Obama administration is scrambling to get people
enrolled in the Obamacare system, with the first month's
enrollment figures to be released in about 10 days and expected
to be lower than anticipated.
BATTLING BY ANECDOTE
Both the White House and Republicans are battling by
anecdote, inviting Americans to share their Obamacare
testimonials.
The White House is promoting stories of people who have
saved money on insurance or found coverage for the first time,
such as "Lucy from Texas" who said the plan helped her "save
$2,300 a year on my premium alone."
Not to be outdone, Senate Republicans set up a website where
Americans who have been dropped by their insurance companies and
face higher costs or a change in doctors can upload a video to
YouTube describing their experience.
Obama himself told the story of a Lexington, Kentucky, man
who saw his insurance costs reduced sharply under Obamacare.
"I'm asking all of you to go out there and share these
stories far and wide," he said.
Republicans, on the other hand, circulated a CNN report that
said administration officials had held private discussions
expressing fears that the next story to emerge from the
Obamacare rollout would be disappointment from consumers over
higher insurance prices and limited choices once they are able
to get on the website.
INSURANCE PLANS CANCELED
Obama said those people who have their insurance plans
canceled by insurance companies will find better quality
healthcare through the federal system. He added a clause to his
oft-quoted comment that if people like their plans they can keep
them.
"What we said was, you could keep it, if it hadn't changed
since the law was passed," he said. "But if the insurance
company changes it, then what we're saying is they've got to
change it to a higher standard."
Obama and other administration officials are also traveling
around the country to promote the new law particularly in cities
with high rates of uninsured people. Obama will spend time with
volunteers in Dallas on Wednesday who are helping people sign up
for health insurance.
(Additional reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Ken Wills)